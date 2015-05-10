Preview: Cubs at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers broke loose for a season-high run total in the middle game of the series and attempt to win the three-game set against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Gerardo Parra homered and had a season-best four RBIs as Milwaukee rolled to a 12-4 victory on Saturday to even the series at one game apiece.

The Brewers possess the worst record in the majors and Saturday’s rout made them the last team to record their 10th victory. Milwaukee left fielder Khris Davis went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs and is 7-for-8 with a homer, three doubles and six RBIs in the series. Highly touted Chicago third baseman Kris Bryant hit his first major-league homer Saturday after failing to hit one in 20 games since his recall. Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler is swinging the bat well and is 4-for-8 with a homer and three runs scored in the series.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 5.61 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (2-4, 4.58)

Hendricks is making his sixth start of the season and has only lasted six innings in one of them. He received a no-decision against the St. Louis Cardinals in his last outing when he allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. Hendricks went 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA last season against Milwaukee when he gave up two runs in 13 innings.

Garza has lost three of his last four starts despite pitching at least six innings in each of them. He lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last turn when he gave up three runs and four hits in six innings. Garza is 1-2 with a 5.82 ERA in three career starts against the Cubs, an organization he spent 2 1/2 seasons with until being traded during the 2013 campaign.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Brewers are 3-3 since Craig Counsell replaced the fired Ron Roenicke as manager.

2. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo has clubbed four of his six homers in May.

3. Milwaukee 1B Jason Rogers hit his first major-league homer – a pinch-hit, three-run blast – in Saturday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Cubs 5