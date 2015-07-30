Preview: Cubs at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers saw one big deal fall through Wednesday night but they still might undergo a roster overhaul before they open a four-game series with the visiting Chicago Cubs on Thursday. The Brewers are expected to be active ahead of Friday’s non-waiver trading deadline after a proposed deal involving star center fielder Carlos Gomez unraveled.

Milwaukee agreed Wednesday to send Gomez to the New York Mets for pitcher Zack Wheeler and infielder Wilmer Flores, but general manager Doug Melvin said medical concerns nixed the deal. While the Brewers are in selling mode, the Cubs reportedly are looking to add pitching and perhaps a bench bat for a run at a wild-card berth. The Brewers have won four of six meetings with the Cubs this season, but right-hander Jimmy Nelson is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in six career games (four starts) against Chicago. Jorge Soler is 5-for-12 with three doubles and a homer against Nelson, and Chris Coghlan is 4-for-12 with two doubles and a homer.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (11-6, 2.61 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (8-9, 3.97)

Arrieta was on the wrong end of Cole Hamels’ no-hitter in his last turn, but he posted his seventh consecutive quality start by holding Philadelphia to three runs over six innings. The 29-year-old has been outstanding on the road this season, going 7-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 10 starts. Arrieta is 2-3 with a 3.22 ERA in six starts against the Brewers, including a loss May 2 in Chicago in which he allowed four runs over five innings.

Nelson had a couple rough outings in June but has gone 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA over his last six starts. The 26-year-old Alabama product recorded his third straight quality start last time out, shutting out Arizona for seven innings to pick up his eighth win. Nelson has a no-decision and a loss against the Cubs this season, but he notched a career-high 11 strikeouts over seven innings in the defeat.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler is hitting .341 since the All-Star break and has four multi-hit games in his last nine contests.

2. Brewers OF Gerardo Parra, who is rumored to be on the trading block, is batting .457 during a 13-game hitting streak, matching his career high.

3. Chicago rookie Kyle Schwarber is expected to see more time in left field during the series after making his first start there Wednesday and going 1-for-2 with two walks to raise his average to .357.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Brewers 2