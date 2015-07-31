Preview: Cubs at Brewers

The Chicago Cubs are aiming for their first three-game winning streak in a month as they continue a four-game road series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. The Brewers have lost seven of nine since a four-game winning streak to begin the second half, and their roster continues to take hits as they trade away veteran players ahead of Friday’s non-waiver trading deadline.

Anthony Rizzo had three hits including a three-run homer in a 5-2 victory Thursday for Chicago, which hasn’t won three straight since sweeping a three-game road series from the New York Mets from June 30-July 2. The Brewers dealt outfielder Carlos Gomez and pitcher Mike Fiers to Houston on Thursday for four prospects - two outfielders and two pitchers - less than 24 hours after agreeing to send Gomez to the Mets in a deal that fell through because of the New York’s concerns about Gomez’s health. Milwaukee could keep dealing before Friday’s deadline, likely looking to move outfielder Gerardo Parra among others. The Cubs reportedly are looking to bolster their starting rotation, most notably discussing San Diego’s Tyson Ross, but they have a proven right-hander on the mound Friday in Jason Hammel, who is 6-0 with a 2.25 ERA in eight starts against the Brewers, including a 4-0 mark and 1.60 ERA in five outings at Miller Park.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (5-5, 3.20 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (5-2, 2.14)

Hammel’s winless streak has reached eight starts dating to June 6 and is coming off his worst outing of the season. The 32-year-old gave up six runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings in a loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, raising questions about whether his hamstring injury from earlier this month is lingering. Hammel continued his success against the Brewers in two meetings in May, allowing five runs over 13 innings in a no-decision and a win.

Jungmann has been impressive in his first stint in the majors, posting quality starts in five straight outings and six of his first nine big-league starts. The 25-year-old Texas native had won three straight starts before a tough-luck last time out when he allowed two runs over six innings in a 2-0 defeat at Arizona. Jungmann has been especially tough in three home starts, going 1-1 with a 1.59 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Parra, who is batting .460 during a career-best 14-game hitting streak, is 9-for-25 against Hammel.

2. Rizzo has homered in consecutive games for the first time this season and has gone deep in three straight contests only once in his career.

3. Chicago CF Dexter Fowler is batting .389 with a .532 on-base percentage in his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Brewers 3