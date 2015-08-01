Preview: Cubs at Brewers

The Chicago Cubs beefed up their pitching at the trade deadline by acquiring starter Dan Haren and reliever Tommy Hunter, but Anthony Rizzo is proving his powerful bat can carry the offense when necessary. The two-time All-Star will try to extend his career-best streak of hitting at least one homer to four games on Saturday, when Chicago attempts to claim a series victory in the third of four games in Milwaukee against the Brewers.

Rizzo opened the second half with a 7-for-46 slump that featured no home runs as the Cubs limped to a 5-7 record in the 12 games following the Midsummer Classic, but he began to find his stroke with a two-run blast in a series-clinching victory over Colorado on Wednesday. The 25-year-old first baseman, who has homered more often against Milwaukee (12 times) than any other opponent, is 5-for-7 with a blast in each of the first two contests in this series. Milwaukee, which dealt away veteran slugger Aramis Ramirez earlier this month, continued the process of building for the future over the last two days by trading away Carlos Gomez (Houston), Gerardo Parra (Baltimore) and Jonathan Broxton (St. Louis). The Brewers (44-60) have totaled 20 runs while dropping eight of 10, solidifying their hold on last place in the National League Central – 22 ½ games behind the league-best Cardinals.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Chicago), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (4-5, 3.81 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (5-11, 5.20)

Hendricks uncharacteristically struggled with his command and failed to factor in the decision Monday in Colorado, matching a season high with three walks while yielding four runs and seven hits in five frames. The Dartmouth alum ended July on a bit of a sour note by allowing nine runs over his final 11 innings after beginning the month by permitting one earned run over his first 20 frames. Hendricks has dominated the Brewers in three career starts, however, going 2-0 with a 0.98 ERA.

Garza has pitched better in the two starts he has made since coming off the disabled list, but he suffered his fourth loss in five decisions on Sunday at Arizona after allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings. ”It’s coming back, but it’s still not where I want to be. The ball is staying in the yard more … I‘m just not turning my luck around,” the 31-year-old Fresno State product told reporters. Garza enjoyed his best start of the year against the Cubs on May 10, permitting a run on three hits while fanning nine over seven frames in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rizzo’s eight home runs and 21 RBIs at Miller Park are his best totals at any venue outside of Wrigley Field.

2. Brewers RF Ryan Braun’s solo shot in Friday’s loss was the 249th homer of his career, two shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Robin Yount’s team record.

3. Haren and Hunter are expected to join Chicago on Saturday. Haren is expected to make his Cubs debut on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Brewers 1