Preview: Cubs at Brewers

Anthony Rizzo is on a roll and so are the Chicago Cubs, who aim for a four-game sweep at Milwaukee on Sunday. Rizzo has homered in four straight games and the Cubs have won each of those affairs, including a 4-2 triumph on Saturday which also included seven-plus strong innings by Kyle Hendrick.

Rizzo, who was an All-Star this season for the first time, is 8-for-15 with nine RBIs during the power barrage. Rizzo is a career .314 hitter with 13 home runs - more than any other opponent - against Milwaukee, which has scored a total of five runs during a four-game losing streak. The Cubs’ surge has them sitting a game behind San Francisco for the second wild card spot in the National League. They will recall veteran lefty Clayton Richard from Triple-A Iowa to start the series finale opposite Kyle Lohse.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Chicago), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Clayton Richard (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (5-12, 6.24)

Richard made three starts last month with the Cubs, the last of which saw him allow three runs in 5 2/3 innings of a no-decision at Cincinnati on July 20. Richard, a two-time 14-game winner with San Diego, has gone 5-3 with a 1.70 ERA in the minors this year, the bulk of that coming in the Pittsburgh organization before his contract was purchased by the Cubs on July 3. Richard owns a 6.75 ERA in four career starts at Miller Park.

Lohse has not had a quality start in his last six turns and continues to be plagued by home runs. He served up one more, giving him 24 on the season, while allowing four runs in 6 2/3 innings with zero strikeouts at San Francisco on Monday. The 36-year-old got the win despite allowing four runs in five frames against the Cubs on May 9 and he has a 4.97 ERA in 24 career meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago CF Dexter Fowler has reached safely in 16 straight games while batting .345.

2. The Brewers are 12-9 against left-handed starters, compared to 32-52 against righties.

3. Cubs C Miguel Montero (thumb) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Brewers 5