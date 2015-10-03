Preview: Cubs at Brewers

The Chicago Cubs aim to keep alive their slim hopes of hosting the National League wild-card game when they go for their seventh straight victory in the second of a three-game series at Milwaukee on Saturday. The Cubs will face Pittsburgh in the wild-card game Wednesday, and they must win their final two games and have the Pirates lose their last two for the contest to be played at Wrigley Field.

Jake Arrieta tossed six scoreless innings in Chicago’s 6-1 win in the series opener, giving Cubs starting pitchers six straight wins with only one earned run allowed in 39 1/3 innings over that stretch. Chicago right-hander Kyle Hendricks looks to continue the dominant streak and avenge a tough-luck loss to the Brewers on Sept. 23 in which he struck out eight and allowed three runs and four hits over six frames. The Brewers will send a rookie to the mound for the 11th straight game with right-hander Tyler Wagner making his third big-league start. The Cubs have won 10 of the past 11 meetings and lead the season series 12-5.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (7-7, 4.09 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Tyler Wagner (0-1, 11.74)

Hendricks has struggled to find consistency in his sophomore campaign and is winless in his last three starts, but he has recorded back-to-back quality starts for the first time since the All-Star break. The 25-year-old was terrific in a no-decision against Kansas City last time out, matching his season-high with nine strikeouts while allowing two hits over six scoreless frames. Hendricks is 3-1 with a 1.72 ERA in five career starts against the Brewers.

Wagner had a terrific season at Double-A Biloxi, going 11-5 in 25 starts and leading the Southern League with a 2.25 ERA, but he hasn’t fared well in the majors. The 24-year-old made a spot start for Milwaukee on May 31 and was tagged for five runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings, and he wasn’t much better in his second big-league start Saturday at St. Louis. The Cardinals roughed up the Nevada native for five runs and six hits in four innings, taking advantage of four walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs pitchers have compiled 1,414 strikeouts, breaking their own National League record of 1,404 set in 2003.

2. Milwaukee OF Khris Davis homered Friday and ranks second in the NL with 21 home runs since the All-Star break.

3. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo and 3B/OF Kris Bryant each have 99 RBIs and are close to becoming the first Cubs duo to reach 100 in the same season since Moises Alou and Aramis Ramirez in 2004.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Brewers 4