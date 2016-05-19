Preview: Cubs at Brewers

After working overtime late Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers will need solid outings from their starting pitchers in the finale of a three-game series Thursday at Miller Park. The Cubs outlasted the Brewers 2-1 in 13 innings Wednesday to even the series at a game apiece and own a 3-1 edge in the season series.

Chicago used every pitcher in its bullpen in the extra-innings victory, so the Cubs could use a deep outing from right-hander Jason Hammel, who looks to continue his dominance over the Brewers. Hammel is 8-0 with a 2.37 ERA in 11 career meetings with Milwaukee. The Brewers hope Junior Guerra can continue their recent trend of outstanding pitching, as Milwaukee has allowed three or fewer runs in seven of its past eight games. Chicago’s potent lineup is in a bit of a slump, scoring two runs or fewer in four of their past six contests.

TV: 1:40 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), MLB Network

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (5-0, 1.77 ERA) vs. Brewer RH Junior Guerra (2-0, 4.00)

Hammel has not allowed more than three runs in any of his seven outings this season, and the Cubs have won his last six starts. The 33-year-old was solid last time out against Pittsburgh, racking up a season-high eight strikeouts while allowing two runs (one earned) and eight hits over 6 2/3 innings. Hammel is 5-0 with a 1.60 ERA in six starts at Miller Park.

Guerra has been a solid addition to the rotation since being called up earlier this month, giving the Brewers six innings in each of his three starts. The 31-year-old shut out San Diego for six innings last time out, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four. Guerra has won both of his home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs starting pitchers have gone at least five innings in 46 consecutive regular-season games dating to Sept. 27, the franchise’s longest streak since 1910.

2. Brewers LF Ryan Braun, who was held out Wednesday with stiffness in his lower back, has reached base in 24 straight games.

3. Chicago RF Jason Heyward went 1-for-6 Wednesday and is 12-for-38 during a nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Brewers 3