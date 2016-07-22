Preview: Cubs at Brewers

The Chicago Cubs appear to have their groove back, and it all begins with their starting pitching. Right-hander Jason Hammel hopes to continue that trend and keep the Cubs on track when they begin a three-game road series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Cubs starters struggled going into the All-Star break but have posted a 1.54 ERA over the first six games to start the second half. The Cubs also have reinforcements coming to the bullpen – left-hander Mike Montgomery was acquired from Seattle on Wednesday – and the lineup – center fielder Dexter Fowler is expected to return to the club during the series. The Brewers started the second half with a 2-4 road trip, dropping two of three in Pittsburgh after a 5-3 loss Thursday. Milwaukee is a respectable 23-22 at home, though, and took two of three from the Cubs from May 17-19 at Miller Park.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago Plus, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (8-5, 3.34 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (6-7, 3.39)

Hammel snapped a skid of nearly six weeks between victories when he beat Texas on Saturday, holding the Rangers to one run and three hits over six frames. The Cubs have struggled to score for the 33-year-old lately, putting up three or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts. Hammel is 8-1 with a 2.66 ERA in 12 starts against the Brewers, but the lone defeat came earlier this season in Milwaukee.

Nelson lost three straight starts in early June, culminating with an ugly outing at San Francisco, but he has been lights out in five starts since. The 27-year-old has posted a 1.86 ERA over that stretch and is coming off one of his strongest outings of the year, as he allowed six hits and struck out seven over seven scoreless innings to beat Cincinnati on Saturday. Nelson pitched 7 1/3 scoreless frames in a no-decision against the Cubs on May 18 and is 0-4 against them despite a 2.83 ERA over nine meetings (seven starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have stolen a base in a season-high five consecutive games after recording just five stolen bases over their previous 24 games.

2. Brewers OF Ryan Braun, who is riding a six-game hitting streak, is 8-for-23 with two homers versus Hammel.

3. Cubs INF Javier Baez is 11-for-26 during a career-best seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Brewers 4