Preview: Cubs at Brewers

Sellout crowds peppered with Chicago Cubs fans have made the past two games at Miller Park feel like Wrigley Field North, and the National League Central leaders expect more of the same Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs are aiming for their third straight series win to begin the second half, while the Brewers are trying to lock down their first series victory at home since June 24-26.

The Cubs (58-38) have built the best record in the majors in part because of their solid play on the road, but the atmosphere in Milwaukee is hardly hostile to the visiting Cubs. The Brewers were less hospitable Saturday, though, as Chicago managed just six hits in a 6-1 defeat that evened the series at a game apiece. Chicago left-hander Jon Lester, who is 5-2 with a 3.67 ERA in 10 road starts this season, is set to make his Miller Park debut against Milwaukee right-hander Junior Guerra. Guerra is 4-2 with a 2.76 ERA in seven home outings.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Chicago), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (10-4, 2.89 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Junior Guerra (6-2, 3.06)

Lester turned in a couple of clunkers to close out the first half, allowing 13 runs over 4 1/3 innings in his last two starts before the All-Star break. The 32-year-old returned to form Monday against the New York Mets, limiting them to one run and four hits over 7 2/3 innings to earn his first win since June 18. Lester is 2-2 with a 2.22 ERA in four starts against the Brewers and won both meetings last season.

Guerra has been a pleasant surprise for the Brewers, recording quality starts in nine of his 14 outings, including four of his past five. The 31-year-old rookie hasn’t had much run support lately, as the Brewers have totaled four runs in his last three starts, and he didn’t get a decision last time out despite allowing two runs and three hits in six innings of a 3-2 loss Tuesday at Pittsburgh. Guerra beat the Cubs on May 19, racking up a career-high 11 strikeouts while allowing three runs over seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago is expected to add RHP Joe Nathan to its bullpen Sunday after the longtime closer completed a minor-league rehab assignment in his return from Tommy John surgery.

2. Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun, who is 5-for-13 versus Lester, is batting .367 during an eight-game hitting streak.

3. The Cubs have stolen a base in a season-high seven consecutive games - their longest streak since 1989 - after recording just five steals over their previous 24 contests.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Brewers 3