Preview: Cubs at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers won’t be in the postseason this year, but they’re doing their best to make things difficult for playoff contenders. After sweeping a three-game series from wild-card hopeful Pittsburgh over the weekend, the Brewers turn their attention to the visiting Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The Cubs are closing in on their first division title since 2008, lowering their magic number to clinch the National League Central to 11 Sunday with a 3-2 win in 13 innings to take three of four from San Francisco. Chicago has won six of its last seven and is 35-13 since the All-Star break. The Brewers have been streaky of late, riding their second four-game winning streak in two weeks - the first of which was sandwiched between a pair of six-game skids. The Cubs lead the season series 9-3 and have won five straight meetings, including a four-game sweep in Chicago last month.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (13-7, 2.09 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (10-6, 4.07)

Hendricks was named the NL Pitcher of the Month for August after going 4-0 with a 1.28 ERA in six starts. The 26-year-old capped the spectacular month with seven scoreless innings in a win over Pittsburgh – his 18th consecutive start allowing three or fewer earned runs. The last time he gave up more than three earned runs was May 17 at Milwaukee, when the Brewers got to him for four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Davies was dinged for seven runs and 10 hits in four innings in a loss at Chicago on Aug. 18, but he has been solid in two starts since. The 23-year-old has recorded two straight quality starts, allowing four runs over 12 1/3 innings with 17 strikeouts. Davies is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA in three starts against the Cubs, including a 1-1 mark this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago’s bullpen allowed three hits over 16 scoreless innings in four games against San Francisco, including eight frames Sunday.

2. The Brewers lead the majors with 153 stolen bases, 33 more than second-place Cincinnati.

3. Cubs RF Jason Heyward, who drove in all three Chicago runs Sunday, is 13-for-39 with seven RBIs over his past 10 games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Brewers 3