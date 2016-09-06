Preview: Cubs at Brewers

Facing 14-game winner Jason Hammel is what passes for catching a break when taking on the Chicago Cubs these days, but the Milwaukee Brewers might not see it that way. Hammel looks to improve upon his 10-1 record and 2.50 ERA in 14 starts against the Brewers when the National League Central rivals square off for the second of a three-game series Tuesday.

The Cubs claimed a 7-2 victory in the series opener, improving to 10-3 against the Brewers this season and winning their sixth straight meeting. Chicago has won seven of their last eight overall and is 36-13 since the All-Star break as it runs away with the NL Central. The Cubs look to Hammel – who has the fourth-most wins on the staff despite his career-high 14 victories – to continue the hot streak. The veteran right-hander has been a different pitcher away from Wrigley Field this year, but he has fared well at Miller Park, where he is 6-1 with a 2.32 ERA in eight career starts.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago Plus, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (14-7, 3.14 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (5-9, 5.53)

Hammel rebounded from back-to-back brief outings with a strong start Wednesday against Pittsburgh, limiting the Pirates to one run and three hits over six innings. The 34-year-old is 7-2 with a 2.54 ERA in nine starts since the All-Star break, including a win over Milwaukee last month in which he tossed seven innings of two-hit ball. Hammel is 2-1 in three starts against the Brewers this season, allowing six runs over 18 innings.

Peralta is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA in five starts since being recalled, and he’s coming off his best outing of the season. The 27-year-old struck out 10 and held St. Louis to one run and three hits over seven innings in a no-decision Tuesday, but the Brewers have scored just five runs in his last three starts. Peralta hasn’t faced the Cubs this season, but he is 3-7 with a 4.09 ERA in 11 meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo is 14-for-28 with five homers versus Peralta.

2. Brewers 1B Chris Carter has homered in three straight games, matching the longest streak of his career.

3. The Cubs are 41 games over .500, their highest mark since finishing the 1945 season 42 games over.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Brewers 3