Preview: Cubs at Brewers

Coming off a rare clunker from their pitching staff, the Chicago Cubs look to get back to their dominant ways Wednesday in the finale of a three-game road series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers are trying to claim back-to-back series victories for the first time since July.

The Cubs fell behind early in a 12-5 defeat Tuesday, preventing them from making headway toward clinching the National League Central title. Starter Jason Hammel was able to extend his outing despite a five-run first inning, helping preserve the bullpen, but Chicago could use a deeper outing than usual from swingman Mike Montgomery. The Brewers hand the ball to right-hander Matt Garza, who spent 2 1/2 season with the Cubs and is 1-4 with a 4.29 ERA in seven starts against his former team. The Cubs lead the season series 10-4, but the teams have split eight meetings at Miller Park.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Mike Montgomery (4-5, 2.80 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (5-6, 4.57)

Montgomery gets at least one more turn in the rotation, as the Cubs opt for a sixth man to give their top starters a breather down the stretch. The 27-year-old has posted a mediocre 4.73 ERA in three starts, but the Cubs have won each of those games. Montgomery has made two relief appearances against the Brewers, allowing one run and two hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Garza turned in his best outing of the season Wednesday against St. Louis, limiting the Cardinals to one run and three hits over seven innings. The 32-year-old has missed more bats than usual of late, racking up 17 strikeouts over his last two starts – matching his total from the previous six starts combined. Garza lost to the Cubs on Aug. 16 in Chicago, allowing three runs and five hits over five innings in a 4-0 defeat.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo, who homered twice in Tuesday’s loss, is 6-for-18 with a home run versus Garza.

2. Brewers OF Domingo Santana is 6-for-10 with two homers, four runs and four RBIs in the series.

3. Chicago RH Hector Rondon (triceps) returned from the disabled list Tuesday and gave up one run and two hits in an inning of work in his first appearance since Aug. 16.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Cubs 5