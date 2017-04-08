Preview: Cubs at Brewers

The Chicago Cubs have given fans their money’s worth so far in 2017, playing three one-run games while their first four contests have been decided by a total of five runs. The defending world-champion Cubs wouldn’t mind a lopsided win for a change as they play the middle contest of their three-game road series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The Brewers outlasted the Cubs for a 2-1 triumph in 11 innings on Friday as Ryan Braun scored the winning run on Mike Montgomery's wild pitch. Milwaukee has won six of its last seven games against Chicago and is trying to capture its third straight series in the rivalry. Chicago's starting pitchers have been outstanding, posting a 1.99 ERA in 22 2/3 innings through the first four games, and the team expects more of the same with Kyle Hendricks on the mound Saturday. Hendricks allowed more than two earned runs only six times in 30 starts in 2016.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago Plus, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (2016: 16-8, 2.13 ERA) vs. Brewers LH Tommy Milone (0-0, 9.00)

Hendricks begins the season in the No. 5 slot in the rotation despite leading the majors in ERA and finishing third in the National League Cy Young Award voting a year ago. The Brewers handed Hendricks two losses in four meetings last season, but he is 5-3 with a 2.11 ERA in 10 career starts against Milwaukee. The 27-year-old has been especially good at Miller Park, where he’s 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA in five outings.

Milone pitched in relief on Opening Day but will make at least one start while Junior Guerra nurses a calf injury. The 30-year-old gave up two runs and three hits over two innings out of the bullpen in the season opener. Milone never has faced the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 2B Javier Baez left Friday’s game after a collision with OF Jason Heyward and is day-to-day with a bruised left eye.

2. Brewers 1B Jesus Aguilar went 2-for-4 on Friday, raising his season average to .636.

3. Heyward has hit safely in Chicago’s first four games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Brewers 2