Preview: Cubs at Brewers

The Chicago Cubs’ vaunted offense has been a bit slow out of the gate, but the lineup is showing signs of heating up. The Cubs look to continue their hitting surge in the rubber match of a three-game series at the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Chicago belted 17 hits in an 11-6 win Saturday, as reigning National League MVP Kris Bryant went 3-for-6 with two doubles and three RBIs to quell concerns about his slump to start the season. Less than a week into the season, the Brewers already are banged-up as star outfielder Ryan Braun was scratched from Saturday’s lineup with a tight back and is day-to-day. The Cubs dodged a bullet on the injury front, as Javier Baez was back in the lineup Saturday after a scary collision with outfielder Jason Heyward forced him out of Friday’s game. Baez was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs Saturday.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (0-1, 12.46)

Arrieta was dominant in his first start of the season in St. Louis, holding the Cardinals to one unearned run and four hits over six innings with six strikeouts. The 31-year-old is 6-4 with a 2.92 ERA in 12 career starts against the Brewers, including a 2-1 mark last season. He’s 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three outings at Miller Park.

Davies was knocked around by Colorado in his season debut, giving up six runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old issued four walks – his highest total since his fourth career start in 2015 – and had just one strikeout. Davies has fared well against the Cubs, going 3-2 with a 4.18 ERA in five meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bryant is 5-for-14 with a double, a triple, and a home run against Davies.

2. Braun is 6-for-18 with two homers versus Arrieta, but the rest of the team is a combined 8-for-44 with 13 strikeouts against him.

3. Milwaukee 1B Jesus Aguilar went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Saturday after hitting safely in the first five games, lowering his average to .467.

PREDICTION: Cubs 8, Brewers 3