Cubs 8, Brewers 0: Anthony Rizzo blasted a pair of two-run homers and Jason Hammel pitched seven scoreless innings as visiting Chicago evened its series with Milwaukee at a game apiece.

Hammel (6-3) racked up a season-high eight strikeouts and limited the Brewers to four hits — he has struck out 15 over 14 scoreless innings in two starts at Miller Park this season. Emilio Bonifacio added two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game skid.

Brewers starter Wily Peralta (4-5) had not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his 10 starts this season before getting shelled for six runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Scooter Gennett had two of Milwaukee’s four hits, ending a franchise record-tying streak of nine straight games with at least 10 hits.

The Brewers thought they had turned a double play with Junior Lake batting in the fourth, but Bonifacio was called safe on a close force play at second and the ruling was upheld following a Milwaukee challenge. Rizzo followed by blasting a 3-2 fastball from Peralta to right-center for a 2-0 lead.

Rizzo’s second blast — a towering drive to right — set off a five-run sixth inning, as Chris Coghlan, John Baker and Darwin Barney smacked consecutive run-scoring hits later in the frame. The Cubs tacked on another run in the ninth when Justin Ruggiano tripled and scored on Bonifacio’s RBI single.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cubs SS Starlin Castro went 1-for-3 and has reached base in his last 15 games at Miller Park, dating to Aug. 22, 2012. … Brewers LF Khris Davis extended his hitting streak to nine games but CF Carlos Gomez went 0-for-3 to end his 10-game streak. … Chicago RHP Pedro Strop struck out one in a perfect ninth in his first action since returning from the disabled list.