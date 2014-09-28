Brewers 2, Cubs 1: Jonathan Lucroy went 3-for-4 and set the single-season record for doubles by a catcher as host Milwaukee beat Chicago to ensure its third winning season in four years.Wily Peralta (17-11) racked up a career-high 13 strikeouts and held the Cubs to one run and five hits over seven innings, and Francisco Rodriguez worked the ninth for his 44th save. Lucroy tied Lyle Overbay’s club record of 53 doubles set in 2004 and broke Ivan Rodriguez’s major-league mark with his 46th as a catcher.

Anthony Rizzo had two hits and an RBI for Chicago, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Left-hander Tsuyoshi Wada (4-4) allowed two runs and eight hits over five innings to remain winless in six road starts.

Rizzo gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the third with an RBI double into the right-field corner, but Carlos Gomez answered with a solo blast to left-center in the bottom of the inning. Lucroy’s record-breaking double plated Gomez with the go-ahead run in the fifth.

The Cubs were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded six runners. They had the tying run at third after Arismendy Alcantara’s one-out triple in the seventh, but Peralta struck out Ryan Kalish and Logan Watkins to preserve the lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brewers owner Mark Attanasio announced that general manager Doug Melvin will return next season but manager Ron Roenicke and his staff will be evaluated after the season. … Segura has recorded consecutive multi-hit games for the first time since May 26-27. … The Cubs struck out 16 times, increasing their major league-high total to 1,465.