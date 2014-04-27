Brewers overcome friendly fire, get by Cubs

MILWAUKEE -- Even as a reserve player, Brewers infielder Jeff Bianchi wasn’t expecting to jump into the game in the first inning.

But, after shortstop Jean Segura was whacked in the face by Ryan Braun, who was swinging a bat atop the Brewers’ dugout, Bianchi was pressed into duty and came through in a big way, delivering a two-run single in the second inning that proved to be the difference in Milwaukee’s 5-3 victory over the Cubs on Saturday night at Miller Park.

“It’s always hard when you see one of your regulars go down like that,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “It bugged me all game, but it’s one of those things you hope you can prevent. I know Braunny felt bad. It happens. Bianchi came in and did a great job for him. It ended up being a good game.”

Segura played shortstop in the top of the first and, moved into the No. 2 spot in the order, was headed to the on-deck circle when Braun, standing on the top step and getting warmed up, swung and hit Segura in the face.

He fell to the ground and was helped back to the clubhouse before being transported to a local hospital, where he received several stitches just under his eye.

“The good news coming back is there’s no concussion and no fracture, but he was laid open pretty good,” Roenicke said. “The plastic surgeon stitched him up and we’ll see. He’ll have some swelling tomorrow for sure but then we’ll see how quickly it goes down and how many days it’s going to be.”

With Segura out, Bianchi stepped in and singled in the first inning off Cubs left-hander Travis Wood.

His base hit in the second gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead.

“You never really expect to go in for somebody in the first inning, but that’s my role; I just have to be ready,” Bianchi said. “I was able to capitalize and we got a big win.”

Wood came into the game with a 2.52 ERA in his first four starts this season, but he found himself in trouble early and often against the Brewers.

The left-hander gave up five runs, seven hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings, striking out three and hitting a batter.

“It was up a little bit today,” Wood said. “I struggled keeping it down in key times and they were able to shoot it out to right and just get hits when they needed them.”

After the Brewers scored a run in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-1 lead, second baseman Luis Valbuena bailed Wood out of a jam when he grabbed Bianchi’s pop fly in foul territory and made a spot-on throw to catch second baseman Rickie Weeks trying to slide home.

His pitch count was climbing at that point, but he needed just eight to get through the fifth.

Wood gave up a home run to catcher Jonathan Lucroy to lead off the sixth, and first baseman Mark Reynolds followed with a single up the middle.

Wood retired the next two batters before giving way to right-hander Brian Schlitter.

“He ran his pitch count up but still got us through six,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He probably didn’t stay down in the zone as well as he usually does. He’s had the ability and had been working down in the zone, from the knees down, from the start of the season.”

Segura’s injury overshadowed a sparkling performance by Brewers starter Marco Estrada.

The right-hander worked into the eighth and scattered three runs with a season-high nine strikeouts.

Two of the Cubs’ four hits against Estrada were home runs, including a two-run shot by catcher Wellington Castillo in the eighth that forced Roenicke to turn to his bullpen.

“Really, that’s as good as I’ve seen him throw,” Roenicke said. “It’s too bad he gave up the other two runs because of the way he was throwing the ball.”

He retired his first 10 before Valbuena put the Cubs on the board with a solo home run in the fourth. Estrada sat down another 10 in a row and 12 of his next 14 before Castillo got hold of a 2-2 fastball for his fourth home run of the season.

“I‘m happy with the way I pitched today,” Estrada said. “I didn’t like that one pitch I threw where Castillo hit it out. It wasn’t on my mind to throw it. I wasn’t committed. It’s upsetting, but we won. I‘m really happy right now. It was a great team win. We did everything right today.”

Francisco Rodriguez earned his 11th save in as many chances this season with a perfect ninth inning but had to wait out a 44-second review on the game-ending groundout by Starlin Castro.

NOTES: Chicago placed RHP Jose Veras on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a strained left oblique and recalled RHP Brian Schlitter from Triple-A Iowa. ... Brewers RF Ryan Braun has a slightly strained right intercostal muscle and is considered day-to-day.