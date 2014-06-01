Rizzo clubs two homers: Cubs blank Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- The last thing Anthony Rizzo wanted was a day off.

The Chicago Cubs’ young first baseman sat out for the first time all season on Friday night and watched his team get walloped by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Back in the lineup Saturday, he made up for lost time, belting a pair of two-run home runs as the Cubs coasted to a 8-0 victory at Miller Park.

“All these guys, they’re grinding it out every game, so sometimes they just need a day, not so much a physical day off as much as a mental day off,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He needed it.”

Rizzo carried a .295 average into May but cooled off considerably and was 10-for-47 (.212) in his last 14 games.

“I always enjoy this game, but when you are in game mode all the time and full speed, when you get to kick back and watch the game from the dugout, it’s always a nice feeling,” Rizzo said.

He struck out his first time up but worked Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta to a full count in the third before crushing a fastball deep to right for his ninth home run of the season.

Rizzo struck again in the fourth.

Cubs starter Jason Hammel (5-4) led off the inning with a base hit and Peralta retired the next two batters, bringing up Rizzo, who again worked the count full.

This time, though, Peralta hung a slider and Rizzo connected for his fifth career multi-homer game and a 4-0 Chicago lead.

“The first homer was a pretty good pitch,” Rizzo said. “It was inside, and I put a good swing on it. The second one was a hanging curveball or slider. I put good swings on them. That’s really all you can ask for is putting good swings on the ball.”

Shortstop Starlin Castro followed with a double and Peralta walked right fielder Nate Schierholtz before giving way to left-hander Zach Duke. The Cubs strung together three straight hits, including a double by second baseman Darwin Barney, to go up 7-0.

Peralta (4-5) was charged with six runs and allowed five hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five. He has lost four straight decisions despite coming into the game with a 1.69 ERA in five May starts.

Before Saturday, Peralta had not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his 10 starts this season.

“I don’t feel like I had my best today, but ... you’re going to have days like that, you’re going to have to make pitches,” Peralta said. “I wasn’t able to do that today.”

With his offense clicking, Cubs starter Jason Hammel was able to settle in quickly.

The right-hander put forth one of his best efforts of the season, throwing seven shutout innings while scattering four hits and striking out a season-high eight.

Watching the Brewers have their way with left-hander Travis Wood on Friday night played into Hammel’s game preparation.

“They’ve really been working the ball the other way, to the opposite field,” Hammel said. “So I pitched them today in a little bit more. Obviously, hit a couple of guys, not meaning to, but it makes them aware of inside. So I made sure they knew that I was throwing in. Today, I had a pretty good slider. I kept them off balance.”

It was the second shutout effort against Milwaukee this season for Hammel. He also threw seven scoreless innings -- giving up three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts -- in a 4-0 Cubs victory on April 27 at Miller Park.

“He’s got good stuff,” Brewers second baseman Scooter Gennett said. “He works both sides of the plate with a good slider and a good curveball. His fastball is fast. He has a quick arm and it kind of sneaks up on you a bit.”

For his career, Hammel is 5-0 with a 1.84 ERA in six career starts against the Brewers.

NOTES: Coming into Saturday’s game, the Brewers had at least 10 hits in a franchise-record nine straight games. They are the first team in MLB since the 2011 Brewers with such a streak. ... Chicago had scored three runs or fewer in 30 of its first 52 games this season. ... Brewers LHP Tom Gorzelanny has 12 days remaining on his minor league rehab assignment but has yet to regain his velocity, manager Ron Roenicke said Saturday. Gorzelanny has not pitched this season after undergoing shoulder surgery last winter. ... The Cubs are 7-25 in their last 32 games at Miller Park.