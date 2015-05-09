Cubs hang on for 7-6 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- It had been a long, long time since the Milwaukee Brewers saw Ryan Braun hit a game-changing home run in the ninth inning, so when he belted a three-run shot off Chicago Cubs closer Hector Rondon, the struggling Brewers might have thought the tide was turning.

And they might have been right, too, except for two costly errors in the top of the inning that allowed the Cubs to add an insurance run that proved to be the difference in a 7-6 victory on Friday night at Miller Park.

“Every out is important,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell, whose team is 2-3 since he took over as manager on Monday. “Every play is important. If you want to win games, you’ve got to commit to every out being important, no matter the score.”

A barrage of home runs marred an otherwise masterful outing by right-hander Jimmy Nelson, who struck out a career-high 11 in seven innings but surrendered three home runs, including a two-run shot to right fielder Jorge Soler in the fourth that made it 4-1.

The Brewers got one run back in the sixth on a solo home run by left fielder Khris Davis, who added two RBI singles to finish 3-for-4.

Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro led off the ninth with a solo home run off right-hander Brandon Kintzler, who retired the next two batters before allowing a single to second baseman Addison Russell that turned out to be the game’s turning point.

Russell moved to second when Brewers third baseman Elian Hernandez -- playing in place of Aramis Ramirez, who was scratched just before the game with a tight back -- botched the throw to first. Things got worse when second baseman Scooter Gennett’s throw to third bounced across the diamond, sending Russell to third.

“It was one of those where I can’t see what’s going on behind me,” Gennett said. “We’re taught to pick up the ball and if it’s a fast guy like that, we usually just throw it in. It’s one of those things that happened. How it ended up, I should have just ran the ball in.”

Kintzler walked center fielder Dexter Fowler but looked like he was about to escape with any more damage. but Cubs manager Joe Maddon challenged first base umpire Tom Hallon’s call that third baseman Kris Bryant was out on an infield hit to short. After a two-minute and four-second review, the call was overturned and the Russell scored to make it 7-3.

“He’s been struggling at the plate, but he hits a routine ground ball to shortstop, beats it out, we score a run,” Maddon said. “How many guys in baseball today do that? Routine ground ball to short -- we’re up, it looks like we’re in pretty good shape. He beats out the ground ball. We challenge. Run scores. That’s the game right there.”

The run turned out to be huge as Rondon got into trouble quickly.

He walked Herrera to open the inning and after getting pinch-hitter Jason Rodgers to hit into a force at second, walked shortstop Jean Segura to put runners at first and second. Gennett flied out to left. Braun, who had walked twice, doubled and scored twice in four trips, then launched Rondon’s first offering to the stands in right to make it a one-run game.

Milwaukee wasn’t quite done yet. First baseman Adam Lind and Davis followed with singles, but center fielder Gerardo Parra struck out to end it.

“I thought today he just got wild with his fastball,” Maddon said of Rondon. “You should never get wild with your fastball. So when you’re out there just throwing fastball, fastball, fastball and you’re walking people, throw something else. That’s like catching-pitching 101: Do not permit a pitcher to get wild with his fastball. And the pitcher should know that.”

Fowler got things started for the Cubs by smashing Nelson’s second pitch of the game for his second home run of the season. First baseman Anthony Rizzo hit his sixth of the year to lead off the fourth and catcher Miguel Montero followed with a double to set up Soler’s big blast.

Milwaukee had a golden opportunity in the eighth, loading the bases with two outs, but catcher Martin Maldonado struck out to end the inning.

NOTES: Milwaukee recalled RHP Brandon Kintzler from Triple-A Colorado Springs Friday. Kintzler replaces RHP Rob Wooten, who was optioned to Colorado Springs Thursday night. ... Brewers CF Carlos Gomez was not in the lineup for the second straight game because of a left hip flexor ... CF Dexter Fowler returned to the Cubs’ lineup on Friday after serving as a pinch-hitter on Thursday in St. Louis. Fowler came into the game mired in a 2-for-23 slump but led off with a home run and went 2-for-4.