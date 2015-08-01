Cubs get enough offense to beat Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- For all the talk about the Chicago Cubs needing to add offense at the trade deadline, the players on the roster managed to do just fine Friday night at Miller Park.

Shortstop Starlin Castro drove in a pair of runs and first baseman Anthony Rizzo added two hits, including his third home run in as many games, as the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1.

“We could care less (about the trade deadline),” said Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel, who struck out four in 5 2/3 innings Friday. “That’s not our role. We’re supposed to come out here and win ball games, whoever’s on the roster. We like who we’ve got. And I‘m sure the people they would go get, it’s a good reason for them to come here. We’re pretty confident with the fellas we have.”

The Cubs collected nine hits off three Brewers pitchers, with seven of the hits coming at the expense of right-hander Taylor Jungmann (5-3), who allowed three runs -- two earned -- while walking a pair and striking out seven.

“It was a little frustrating,” said Jungmann, who lost consecutive decisions for the first time in his career. “I made some good pitches and there were situations that I gave myself a chance to make a pitch to get out of an inning. You have to give them credit for finding a way to put the bat on the ball. I left a few of them up and they made some good swings to put the bat on the ball.”

Right fielder Ryan Braun’s team-leading 19th home run of the season gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the first. Chicago got the run back in the second when third baseman Kris Bryant walked and scored on a single by Castro.

“Just try to put the ball in play,” Castro said. “Just take it out of the box and breathe. I try to go in there and pitch by pitch. Don’t try to do too much with one pitch. They have to throw me one pitch to hit.”

Castro put the Cubs ahead in the fourth, driving in Rizzo on a fielder’s choice, but Chicago missed a chance to break the game open in the fifth when Milwaukee intentionally walked Rizzo with two outs to get to Bryant, who chopped into a force at third to end the inning.

Milwaukee had its chance in the bottom of the inning, putting runners at the corners with one out for catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who hit into a double play to snuff out the threat.

“That was our big opportunity,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We had runners on base tonight. We’re just a hit away. We did a decent job getting runners on base, but we couldn’t get that big hit.”

Hammel (6-5) gave up six hits and a pair of walks before turning it over to the bullpen, which allowed only one hit over the final 3 1/3 innings.

“I saw two things: 93-94 (miles per hour) and I saw the ball down,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

Hammel improved to 7-0 with a 2.18 ERA against the Brewers in his career, including a 5-0 mark with a 1.60 ERA at Miller Park.

“I like pitching here,” Hammel said. “I feel like the ball -- whatever, it’s the atmosphere -- the ball feels good. I feel like I have a good grip. And it is what it is. I don’t know. Those things I can’t really explain.”

NOTES: The Brewers made two more deals before the non-waiver trade deadline. RHP Jonathan Broxton was sent to St. Louis for minor league OF Malik Collymore, and OF Gerardo Parra is headed to the Baltimore Orioles, who gave up minor league RHP Zach Davies in the deal. ... After shipping OF Carlos Gomez and RHP Mike Fiers to Houston on Thursday, the Brewers called up OF Logan Schafer, UTL Elian Herrera and RHP Tyler Thornburg from Triple-A Colorado Springs. ... Milwaukee finished the day by claiming RHP Preston Guilmet off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. ... The Cubs also made a deal with Baltimore, trading OF Junior Lake to the Orioles in exchange for RHP Tommy Hunter. Earlier in the day, Chicago acquired RHP Dan Haren from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor leaguers Ivan Pineyro and Elliot Soto. Haren, 34, is 7-7 with a 3.42 ERA in 21 starts this season and has a 3.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 129 innings.