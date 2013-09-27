Preview: Cubs at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals relish every victory over the rival Chicago Cubs, but a win against the visiting Cubs on Friday would be especially sweet. St. Louis’ magic number to clinch the National League Central title sits at one as the Cardinals begin a season-ending three-game series with Chicago. The Cardinals have been in the playoffs the past two years, but they haven’t won the division since 2009 - which will change with one more win or one Pittsburgh loss.

Even if they clinch the division, the Cardinals are locked in a tie with Atlanta for the best record in the NL in the race for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. “It feels like we’re in a fight,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny told reporters. “We show up here every day excited and anxious. … We just feel like we’ve got something to prove every night.” The Cubs have long been reduced to playing spoiler, as they’ve lost nine of their last 12 games and have the second-worst record in the NL.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Travis Wood (9-11, 2.98 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (14-10, 4.09)

Wood has been the rock of the Cubs’ staff, racking up 24 quality starts and sitting one inning short of 200 for the season. The 26-year-old has recorded three straight quality starts but has not factored in the decision his last two times out. Wood is 3-4 with a 4.80 ERA in 10 starts against the Cardinals, including a 1-2 mark in four meetings this year.

Lynn endured a rough patch in which he lost five consecutive decisions but has rebounded with three straight quality starts. He snapped his skid with a win at Milwaukee last time out, allowing one run on four hits over 6 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old is 5-3 with a 3.58 ERA in nine games (eight starts) against the Cubs, but is 1-3 in four meetings this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis OF Jon Jay is hitting .362 during an 11-game hitting streak. Jay is 9-for-21 against Wood.

2. The Cubs have scored three or fewer runs in the last five games Wood has started and seven of the last eight.

3. Cardinals 2B Matt Carpenter needs two hits to become the first St. Louis player with 200 in a season since Albert Pujols in 2003.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Cubs 2