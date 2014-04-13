Preview: Cubs at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals try to hand Chicago its eighth straight series loss when they host the Cubs on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series. St. Louis atoned for Friday’s 6-3 setback in 11 innings by routing Chicago 10-4 on Saturday - its highest run total of the season - as everyone in the starting lineup had at least one hit. More importantly, Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings, giving the bullpen rest after three key members threw more than 20 pitches apiece Friday.

Michael Wacha is capable of following Wainwright’s lead after beginning to validate his impressive rookie season with two quality outings in 2014. Wacha will oppose Edwin Jackson, who had a season to forget in 2013 when he led the National League with 18 losses and is not off to the best of starts this season. If the Cubs have the lead entering the ninth inning Sunday, they will not turn to Jose Veras, who was demoted from the closer’s role after blowing his first two save opportunities.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (0-0, 6.30 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (1-0, 0.72)

Jackson hopes to get off to a better start than he did in last outing, when Pittsburgh scored four runs while batting around in the first inning of Chicago’s 7-6 loss Tuesday. The 30-year-old settled down a bit and wound up allowing six runs, nine hits and walking four in 4 2/3 innings after yielding two runs (one earned) and two hits against the Pirates in his first start. Jackson is 2-6 with a 4.83 ERA in 12 outings versus St. Louis, with Yadier Molina (12-for-23, three home runs) giving him fits.

Wacha has allowed one run in 12 2/3 innings while striking out 10 this season after earning the victory in the Cardinals’ 5-3 win over Cincinnati on April 7. The 22-year-old Iowa City native was 4-1 with a 2.78 ERA in 15 appearances (nine starts) last season before going 4-1, 2.64 in five postseason starts while winning the National League Championship Series MVP award. Wacha did not receive a decision in two outings (one start) covering six innings against the Cubs in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs manager Rick Renteria informed Veras prior to Saturday’s game that he has at least temporarily lost his closer’s job, with RHPs Pedro Strop, Hector Rondon and Justin Grimm among the candidates to replace him. “I was just telling him we believe in him and we’ll try to find spots where he can continue to work through things he needs to work to get better,” Renteria told reporters of Veras, who has a 12.27 ERA in four appearances this season.

2. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny gave SS Jhonny Peralta (2-for-31) Saturday off.

3. Chicago RF Nate Schierholtz is 6-for-9 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in the series after starting the season 5-for-27.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Cubs 2