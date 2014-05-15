Preview: Cubs at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals began a stretch this week during which they were scheduled to play 19 of 22 games at home, but they haven’t yet reaped the benefits. The Cardinals have begun with a lopsided loss, an extra-inning win and a rainout, but they’ll try to build some momentum when they wrap up an abbreviated three-game set with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon. The season series is tied at four victories apiece, with three of the games being decided by a single run.

The Cardinals won in 12 innings on Tuesday after seeing the Cubs register season highs for runs (17) and hits (20) in a series-opening rout. St. Louis hopes its offensive production is turning around, beginning with struggling outfielder Allen Craig - who has hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games to raise his average from .170 to .221. They also hope to get a boost from second baseman Kolten Wong, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis after hitting .344 in 15 games since being sent down.

TV: 1:45 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (4-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (2-3, 2.85)

Hammel has recorded quality starts in all seven of his outings in his first season with the Cubs, working seven innings in five of them. He is winless in his last two starts but pitched well enough to win last time out, giving up two runs over seven innings in a no-decision at Atlanta. Hammel is 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA in three starts against St. Louis.

Wacha hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his eight starts in 2014, but he is winless in his last five outings. The 22-year-old has lost his last three decisions, including a defeat against the Cubs on May 3, and received a no-decision after giving up three runs over seven innings in a 6-4 loss at Pittsburgh on Friday. Wacha is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA in four games (three starts) against Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis LF Matt Holliday has reached base in all 14 home games this season.

2. The Cubs activated RHP Jose Veras from the 15-day disabled list and placed LHP Zac Rosscup on the DL, retroactive to May 10, with shoulder soreness.

3. Cardinals SS Jhonny Peralta is 8-for-17 with two homers and eight RBIs against Hammel while 2B Mark Ellis is 5-for-7 with a pair of doubles versus the 31-year-old.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Cubs 3