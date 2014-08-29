Preview: Cubs at Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs may have been stealing headlines lately with the arrival of some of their young talent, although the St. Louis Cardinals are probably more than content with getting a six-time All-Star back from injury. The Cardinals expect to activate catcher Yadier Molina from the disabled list Friday when they host the first of four games against the Cubs. The six-time Gold Glove winner tore a ligament in his right thumb July 9 and was told he could miss 8-to-12 weeks, if not the season.

If Molina makes it back in time for the opener, he will return to a team that is atop the National League wild-card standings and made up one-half game during his 40-game absence on NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which holds a 1½-game edge on the Cardinals. The Cubs dropped two of three in Cincinnati after winning four straight, although Jorge Soler went 4-for-8 with a homer and three RBIs in his first two games as a major leaguer. His early success comes on the heels of fellow top prospect Javier Baez, who has belted seven home runs in his first 23 big-league contests.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (5-1, 1.78 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Shelby Miller (8-9, 4.26)

Hendricks’ bid to notch a win five consecutive starts came to a halt thanks to a lengthy rain delay in Chicago’s 7-2 victory over Baltimore on Saturday. The 24-year-old rookie, who hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any of his seven outings since giving up four in his major-league debut, yielded two runs in two innings before the weather halted play for more than three hours. Hendricks took his only loss July 27 against the Cardinals despite permitting one run on seven hits in a 1-0 setback.

The St. Louis bullpen cost Miller a shot at his second win since June 7 for the second straight outing in Saturday’s 12-inning victory in Philadelphia. The No. 19 overall pick in the 2009 draft gave up three runs on five hits and two walks over six frames, but has struggled with his control for most of the season and is tied with teammate Justin Masterson for the fifth-most walks in the majors (66). Miller settled for a no-decision in his only start versus the Cubs this year, but is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in three all-time appearances (two starts) against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago (major-league low 91) and St. Louis (95) are two of five teams that have surrendered fewer than 100 home runs.

2. Soler, Baez and Hendricks are three of eight Cubs who have made their major-league debut this season.

3. The Cardinals allowed more stolen bases in Molina’s absence (25) than he had allowed in 83 games (22).

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Cardinals 2