Preview: Cubs at Cardinals (Game 1)

Exactly one year ago, Javier Baez and Arismendy Alcantara were playing in Triple-A Iowa while Jorge Soler was getting untracked in Single-A. Fast forward to the present, the three rookies look to continue their momentum as the Chicago Cubs play a doubleheader against the host St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Soler homered twice, Alcantara also went deep and Baez ripped a go-ahead two-run double as the Cubs posted their fifth win in seven contests with a 7-2 triumph on Friday.

Although his rookie days are long gone, Matt Holliday isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The 34-year-old had an RBI single in the series opener to extend his hitting streak to 10 games and has driven in 10 runs during that stretch. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they’ve dropped three in a row to reside 1 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central while clinging to the second wild card.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Felix Doubront (2-4, 6.07 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Justin Masterson (6-8, 5.88)

Acquired from Boston on July 30, Doubront makes his Chicago debut following a tough time with the Red Sox before working out the kinks in the minors. The 26-year-old Venezuelan will join a six-man rotation for the Cubs in a bid to lighten the workloads of Jake Arrieta and Travis Wood. Doubront, who has been sidelined with a left calf strain, has made 10 starts among his 17 appearances this season.

Masterson may own a 2-2 mark in five starts since being acquired from Cleveland, but his 7.43 ERA leaves a great deal to be desired. The 29-year-old plans to pitch exclusively out of the stretch on Saturday, telling the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it’s “less moving parts. You don’t have to worry about step back, turn around, ready to throw. We’re simplifying, really simplifying.” Masterson was blitzed for five runs on six hits in three innings en route to a 7-1 setback to Philadelphia on Sunday.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis C Yadier Molina went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his return from the disabled list.

2. The Cardinals have won seven of the 13 meetings with the Cubs this season and eight of the last 11 in St. Louis.

3. Chicago manager Rick Renteria did not divulge whether 1B Anthony Rizzo (back) would end his three-game absence on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Cubs 2