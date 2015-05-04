Preview: Cubs at Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs have been scuffling offensively of late, something they don’t want to continue as they head into the opener of a four-game series in St. Louis on Monday against the formidable pitching of the Cardinals. The Cubs find themselves in the middle of the pack in the National League with 94 runs but have managed only six over their last four contests following a four-game winning streak during which they averaged 5.5.

Chicago totaled five runs and dropped the final two contests of a three-game set at home versus league-worst Milwaukee over the weekend, including Sunday’s 5-3 setback. The Cubs’ hitters figure to have their work cut out for them against the NL-best Cardinals, who have won six in a row following their third consecutive extra-inning victory – a 3-2, 14-frame triumph over Pittsburgh on Sunday. St. Louis owns a league-best 2.36 ERA and has outscored its opponents 32-14 during its winning streak. The Cardinals and Cubs, who occupy the first two spots in the NL Central, square off for the first time since trading a pair of shutouts in the opening series of the season in Chicago.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Chicago, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Travis Wood (2-1, 3.04 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (3-0, 1.73)

Following a rough season debut on April 10, Wood continued to pitch well in Tuesday’s 6-2 victory against Pittsburgh - yielding two runs in seven frames while striking out a season-high nine. The Arkansas native has been much less effective against St. Louis in 16 career turns, however, going 5-6 with a 5.18 ERA. Several Cardinals have feasted on Wood in that time, including Matt Holliday (15-for-40, four homers, nine RBIs), Jon Jay (13-for-32, seven RBIs) and Yadier Molina (15-for-38, three homers, 13 RBIs).

Martinez continued to look very comfortable in the rotation by collecting a win for the third straight outing, allowing two runs over six innings in Wednesday’s victory against Philadelphia. The 23-year-old Dominican has yet to permit more than two runs in any of his five appearances (four starts) this season but will draw his first career turn versus the Cubs on Monday after posting a 2.61 ERA in 10 relief stints against them. Starlin Castro (0-for-6, three strikeouts) is the only Chicago player with more than three at-bats against Martinez, who has held the Cubs to a .171 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals, who have matched the best 24-game start in franchise history at 18-6, have won three consecutive extra-inning games for the first time since July 2006.

2. Chicago is 10-2 when it gets a quality start and 3-8 when it does not.

3. St. Louis placed Jordan Walden (inflamed right biceps) on the disabled list Sunday and recalled fellow RHP Sam Tuivailala from Triple-A Memphis.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Cubs 2