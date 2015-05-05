Preview: Cubs at Cardinals

Off to their best start since 1900, the St. Louis Cardinals continue to remind the Chicago Cubs what it takes to dominate the National League Central. The Cardinals (19-6) have won seven straight games, including the opener of this four-game home series, and look to ride that momentum in Tuesday’s contest.

St. Louis yielded five runs in the first inning and trailed 8-4 on Monday before rallying for a 10-9 victory behind four RBIs from Mark Reynolds, who belted a grand slam in the opening frame to help begin the comeback. Kolten Wong drove in a pair of runs and is 5-for-8 with three RBIs over his last two games. Miguel Montero plated three runs to pace Chicago, which has lost three in a row. The Cubs hope to regain their form against Tyler Lyons, who will make his season debut for the Cardinals after going 2-1 with a 2.91 ERA for Triple-A Memphis.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 5.23 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Tyler Lyons (NR)

Hendricks has not worked more than six innings in any of his four starts, although he has pitched fairly well since a rough outing against Colorado in his season debut. However, the 25-year-old walked three batters his last time out after issuing a total of one free pass in 15 2/3 innings over his first three outings. Several Cardinals have terrific career numbers against Hendricks, including Matt Carpenter (5-for-8), Matt Holliday (4-for-9, two homers) and Reynolds (3-for-4).

Lyons has gone 2-8 with a 4.62 ERA over the last two seasons while appearing in 23 games (12 starts) for the Cardinals. Junior Lake could get the start in left field for Chicago on Tuesday as he is 2-for-3 with a double and a home run against Lyons. The homer came on May 12, when the Cubs reached Lyons for nine runs in four innings en route to a 17-5 victory.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have allowed at least four runs in each of their last eight defeats.

2. Each of the Cardinals’ last four victories has come by one run.

3. Left-handed hitters are batting .343 against Hendricks.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Cardinals 5