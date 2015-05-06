Preview: Cubs at Cardinals

If the Chicago Cubs are going to contend in the National League Central, they’ll have to play better against the St. Louis Cardinals. The division-leading Cardinals aim for their third consecutive victory over their rivals when the teams continue their four-game series Wednesday in St. Louis.

The Cardinals continued their franchise-best 20-6 start with a 7-4 victory over the Cubs on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to eight games - their longest run since July 2010. St. Louis hasn’t won nine straight since Aug. 28-Sept. 5, 2004. The Cardinals’ overtaxed bullpen could use a deep outing from Lance Lynn, who is 6-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) against the Cubs. Starlin Castro (11-for-33, four extra-base hits) has enjoyed some success versus Lynn, but Anthony Rizzo is 5-for-23 with five strikeouts against him.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (1-2, 4.71 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (1-2, 3.07)

After a rocky start to his tenure with the Cubs, Lester has been much sharper his last two times out. He struck out 10 in a quality start at Cincinnati on April 24 and turned in seven scoreless frames to beat Milwaukee on Friday for his first win with Chicago. The 31-year-old struggled against the Cardinals in the season opener, allowing three runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings in a 3-0 loss.

Lynn is winless in his last three outings despite quality starts in two of them. The 27-year-old is coming off an impressive performance against the Pirates in which he struck out 10 and allowed one run and four hits over seven innings in a no-decision. Lynn took a tough-luck loss against the Cubs on April 8, allowing two runs over six frames with nine strikeouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals LF Matt Holliday has reached base safely in all 25 of his games played this season and 27 straight dating to 2014.

2. Cubs rookie 2B Addison Russell went 2-for-3 on Tuesday and is 10-for-28 during his eight-game hitting streak.

3. St. Louis RF Jason Heyward, who is 7-for-17 against the Cubs this season, is 7-for-12 with four doubles and a homer in his career versus Lester.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Cubs 3