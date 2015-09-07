Preview: Cubs at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals attempt to turn their mediocre homestand into a successful one when they begin a three-game set against the National League Central-rival Chicago Cubs on Monday afternoon. St. Louis won the first two contests on the nine-game stretch at Busch Stadium before dropping three of the last four, including two of three to Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals saw their division lead over the Pirates shrink to 5 1/2 games with Sunday’s 7-1 setback. Chicago maintained its 7 1/2-game advantage over Washington for the second NL wild card with a 6-4 triumph against Arizona on Sunday. Kris Bryant belted a solo homer to tie Billy Williams and Geovany Soto for the Cubs’ single-season rookie RBI mark of 86 and Miguel Montero snapped a tie with a grand slam in the sixth inning as Chicago completed its fifth sweep of the season. The Cubs’ 35-29 road record is second in the NL to that of the Cardinals, whom they trail by 8 1/2 games in the Central as they begin an 11-game road trip.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Dan Haren (8-9, 3.89 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (11-8, 2.80)

Haren did not factor in the decision against Cincinnati on Tuesday, exiting after allowing two runs in five innings to remain 1-2 in six outings since being acquired from Miami. The 34-year-old Californian has been less than stellar since joining Chicago, posting a 5.87 ERA after pitching to a 3.42 mark in 21 turns with the Marlins. Haren fell to 4-3 lifetime against St. Louis on June 25, when he yielded four runs over six frames while with Miami.

Lynn is expected to make his first start since Aug. 29, when he scattered six hits over seven scoreless innings of a victory at San Francisco in which he rolled his right ankle. It was the second straight victory for the 28-year-old native of Indiana and marked the fourth time in five outings he allowed fewer than three earned runs. Lynn is 6-5 with a 3.39 ERA in 13 career games (12 starts) against Chicago after dropping both meetings earlier this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals OF Randal Grichuk (elbow) was activated from the disabled list before Sunday’s game but will only be available as a pinch-runner for the next few days.

2. Bryant’s homer Sunday, his 23rd of the year, was projected to have traveled 495 feet - making it the longest blast in the major leagues this season. He is two homers shy of the club rookie record set in 1961 by Williams.

3. Chicago C/OF Kyle Schwarber (rib cage) may be in the lineup Monday after missing the last four games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 7, Cubs 4