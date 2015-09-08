Preview: Cubs at Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs are scoring runs in bunches once again but their hot bats will be tested Tuesday when they continue a three-game series at first-place St. Louis. Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha returns from a brief layoff to take on the streaking Cubs, who stretched their winning streak to four games with a 9-0 rout in the opener Monday.

Wacha missed his last start to receive extra rest but has history on his side in this matchup - he is 3-0 with a 2.96 ERA in his career at home against Chicago and 4-0 with a 2.88 mark with at least six days of rest. In addition to the big bats such as Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant, Wacha will have to contend with leadoff man Dexter Fowler, who homered for the second time in three games on Monday, and Addison Russell, who also went deep in the opener and owns four long balls in a seven-game span. Chicago has 31 runs during its four-game run and has opened a commanding 8 1/2-game lead in the race for the second wild card. Jason Hammel will start for the Cubs against a St. Louis club that has lost four of five but still leads Pittsburgh by 5 1/2 games in the National League Central.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (7-6, 3.55 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (15-4, 2.69)

Hammel owns just one quality start since the All-Star break after giving up four runs in five innings of a no-decision against Cincinnati on Wednesday. He left his last start against St. Louis on July 8 after just one inning due to hamstring tightness. Overall, the 33-year-old has a 6.31 ERA in six career starts against the Cardinals and is 1-3 with a 7.23 ERA in four outings at Busch Stadium.

Wacha has allowed four earned runs in 39 innings over his last six starts, lasting at least six frames in each outing. The 24-year-old, who is 4-0 with a 1.70 ERA in his career in September, was reached for five runs in six innings at Wrigley Field on July 8 opposite Hammel. Rizzo (7-for-17, one home run) and Starlin Castro (8-for-17, one home run) have enjoyed facing Wacha.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs C/LF Kyle Schwarber (rib) took swings indoors Monday and could return this series.

2. Chicago has slugged 50 homers in its last 26 games.

3. Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong (calf) was scratched from the lineup Monday but pinch hit in the ninth.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Cubs 3