Preview: Cubs at Cardinals

The road to the National League Central title has gone through St. Louis in recent years, and the Chicago Cubs are proving they can win in the shadow of the Gateway Arch. The Cubs will try for their first three-game sweep of the Cardinals in St. Louis since Sept. 13-15, 2010, when the division rivals wrap up their first series of the season Tuesday.

St. Louis entered the series leading the majors in scoring but has been shut down by Chicago’s pitching, scoring just one run in the first two contests. Cubs starters have gone at least six innings in each of the club’s first 14 games, a streak Kyle Hendricks will look to extend in the series finale. The Cardinals need to jump-start their offense and will look to a pair of players who have hit Hendricks hard in Matt Carpenter (6-for-10, home run) and Matt Holliday (6-for-12, two homers) to do so. The Cardinals are 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position in the series.

TV: 1:45 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 2.84 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (2-0, 3.46)

Hendricks has turned in two solid outings to begin the season after winning a spot in the rotation during the spring. The 26-year-old has posted two quality starts, though his defense didn’t help last time out as he allowed four runs (two earned) over six innings in a loss to Colorado. Hendricks is 0-1 in four starts against the Cardinals and has posted a 4.91 ERA in two outings at Busch Stadium.

Martinez has benefited from tremendous run support – the Cardinals have scored 12 and 14 runs in his two starts – but hasn’t really needed it. The 24-year-old has recorded two quality starts and limited Cincinnati to three runs over seven innings last time out. Martinez is 2-0 with a 4.55 ERA in 14 games (four starts) against the Cubs, with both wins coming in starts last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Carpenter has reached base in a team-high 11 straight games, including all eight at home this season.

2. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler has been on base a league-best 31 times this season after recording a hit and two walks on Tuesday.

3. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo has reached base via hit, walk or hit by pitch in 15 straight games against the Cardinals and is 3-for-12 with a double and a homer versus Martinez.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Cubs 2