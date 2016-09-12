Preview: Cubs at Cardinals

The major league-best Chicago Cubs attempt to shave down their magic number for clinching the National League Central when they visit the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals on Monday for the opener of a three-game series. Chicago, which owns a 16-game lead over second-place St. Louis, has a magic number of five for the sixth division title in franchise history and first since claiming the NL Central in 2008.

Addison Russell went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and three runs scored for the Cubs, who won for just the second time in five contests. Russell's blast was his 20th of the season and ended his 14-game drought as Chicago moved 40 games over the .500 mark. Matt Carpenter notched two of St. Louis' five hits as it dropped a 2-1 decision to Milwaukee on Sunday for its third loss in five contests. The Cardinals remain in the thick of the NL wild-card race as they sit one-half game behind the New York Mets for the second spot.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (14-7, 2.07 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Mike Leake (9-9, 4.61)

Hendricks lowered his major league-leading ERA to 2.07 last Monday at Milwaukee after limiting the Brewers to one run over six innings en route to his fifth consecutive victory. The 26-year-old Californian, who hasn't lost since falling on the road to the cross-town White Sox on July 26, has allowed fewer than four earned runs in each of his last 19 turns. Hendricks remained at 0-2 in six career starts against St. Louis when he settled for a no-decision Aug. 13 despite giving up just two runs and five hits while recording a season high-tying 12 strikeouts in seven innings.

Leake returned from a stint on the disabled list Wednesday and lasted 4 1/3 innings at Pittsburgh, yielding three runs and nine hits in a no-decision. The 28-year-old from San Diego has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last four turns after surrendering a total of 20 over his previous three outings. Leake did not factor in the decision at Chicago on Aug. 14, remaining at 9-3 in 21 career starts against the Cubs after giving up three runs in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Russell matched Alex Gonzalez (2003) for the most homers in a season by a Cubs shortstop since Ernie Banks belted 29 in 1961.

2. St. Louis is 7-6 in the season series against Chicago but has lost four of the six meetings at home.

3. Cardinals rookie SS Aledmys Diaz (thumb) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Sunday and could be in the lineup for the series opener.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Cardinals 2