Preview: Cubs at Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs are on the cusp of their first division title since 2008, and they would like nothing more than clinching on their arch-rivals’ home field. The Cubs will try to move one step closer to doing so when they face the St. Louis Cardinals for the second of a three-game series Tuesday.

Chicago’s magic number to clinch the National League Central was reduced to three with a 4-1 win Monday, keeping alive the possibility of securing the division crown before leaving St. Louis. The Cubs lead the division by 17 games, leaving the Cardinals focused on the NL wild-card race, in which they trail the New York Mets by a half-game for the final playoff spot. Jeremy Hazelbaker’s ninth-inning home run was the Cardinals’ only hit in the series opener, as Kyle Hendricks held them hitless through eight innings. Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel looks to keep the Cardinals on their heels as he aims for his third win at Busch Stadium this season – he has allowed two runs in 13 1/3 innings over his two previous starts in St. Louis in 2016.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Chicago), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (14-8, 3.50 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (10-12, 4.58)

Hammel has hit a rough patch recently, going 1-3 with a 9.35 ERA over his last four starts. The 34-year-old was tagged for nine runs (eight earned) and 13 hits over 5 2/3 innings in a loss at Milwaukee on Tuesday. Hammel is 4-4 with a 4.80 ERA in 10 career starts against St. Louis.

Garcia has lost four straight starts and has posted an 8.06 ERA over his last five outings, allowing nine home runs over that span. The 30-year-old gave up five runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings in a loss to Milwaukee on Thursday. Garcia is 3-2 with a 2.27 ERA in eight games (seven starts) against the Cubs and has split two meetings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The season series is tied 7-7, but the Cubs have won five of seven meetings at Busch Stadium.

2. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler, who hit a two-run homer Monday, is 0-for-10 with four strikeouts versus Garcia.

3. Cardinals OF Randal Grichuk, who is 4-for-11 with a homer versus Hammel, has an RBI in six of his last eight games against the Cubs.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Cardinals 4