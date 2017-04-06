(Updated: Fixes spacing)

The thrilling season-opening series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs stretches one more day as rain bumped the finale of the three-game set to Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals host the rival Cubs in the rubber match after each claimed a one-run win to begin the series, with both contests providing some late-inning drama.

Albert Almora Jr. robbed Matt Adams of a home run in the seventh inning Tuesday to preserve the Cubs’ 2-1 victory after the Cardinals claimed a walk-off 4-3 win in the season opener. "It's what you expect when you face this team," Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta told reporters. "Tough, contested games from start to finish." The National League Central rivalry has received a jolt in recent years with several high-profile players switching sides, including veteran right-hander John Lackey, who will start the finale for the Cubs opposite Lance Lynn. Lackey signed with Chicago prior to last season along with former St. Louis teammate Jason Heyward, who delivered an RBI single Tuesday but is just a .206 career hitter against the Cardinals.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH John Lackey (2016: 11-8, 3.35 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (2015: 12-11, 3.03)

Lackey was a solid, if unspectacular, addition to the Cubs’ rotation last season, as Chicago went 17-12 in his starts. Lackey is 12-4 with a 2.02 ERA in 24 career starts in St. Louis, where he pitched for the Cardinals in 2014 and 2015. The 38-year-old faced his former team four times last season, going 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA.

Lynn missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery and is set for his first big-league outing since 2015. The 29-year-old was outstanding in Spring Training, posting a 1.20 ERA in five outings. Lynn is 6-6 with a 4.16 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) against the Cubs, and he hasn’t beaten them since 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals OF Stephen Piscotty left Tuesday’s game with a head contusion after being hit in the head by an errant throw from Cubs 2B Javier Baez.

2. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo is 10-for-29 with three doubles and two homers against Lynn.

3. St. Louis 1B Matt Carpenter, who has one hit in eight at-bats in the first two games, is 0-for-11 with five strikeouts against Lackey.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Cubs 3