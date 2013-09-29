Cardinals 4, Cubs 0: Joe Kelly threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and contributed with a double and a run scored as host St. Louis clinched home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs.

After starter Jake Westbrook was given one inning in a gesture of appreciation by manager Mike Matheny, Kelly (10-5) entered and stifled last-place Chicago. He limited the Cubs to three hits and struck out five before three more relievers finished the five-hitter.

Daniel Descalso and Tony Cruz had RBI doubles, and Jon Jay and Shane Robinson recorded run-scoring singles to provide the offense for the Cardinals (97-65), who host Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Thursday against the winner of the wild card play-in game.

Jeff Samardzija (8-13) gave up three runs and eight hits as Chicago (66-96) lost for the 14th time in 18 games to end their fourth consecutive losing season.

Kelly doubled and scored on Jay’s hit in the third and Descalso and Robinson had back-to-back RBIs in the fourth for a 3-0 advantage. Jay walked leading off the eighth and scored on Cruz’s shot to left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: St. Louis finishes with 53 home wins, the most in a season in the current Busch Stadium. ... Westbrook, who won 36 games in four years with the Cardinals and was the winning pitcher in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series, is set to become a free agent. ... Nate Schierholtz led the Cubs with two hits.