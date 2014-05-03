(Updated: UPDATES Sweeney injury in NOTEBOOK)

Cubs 6, Cardinals 5: Anthony Rizzo homered and knocked in three runs as host Chicago ended pitcher Adam Wainwright’s four-game winning streak to take the opener of a three-game series.

Welington Castillo recorded three doubles and two RBIs while Ryan Sweeney added a pair of hits and knocked in a run for the Cubs, who are 3-1 in their last four. Travis Wood (2-3) allowed three runs (two earned), six hits, zero walks and struck out six over seven innings before Hector Rondon pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Wainwright (5-2) yielded six runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four over the first five innings to lose for the first time in seven decisions at Wrigley Field. Jhonny Peralta homered and collected three RBIs and Matt Carpenter knocked in a run and scored twice for the Cardinals.

The Cubs ended Wainwright’s 25-inning scoreless streak in their first at-bat as Emilio Bonifacio (two hits) singled, Luis Valbuena followed with a double and Rizzo plated both with a single to left-center. Carpenter’s run-scoring single and an RBI double by Peralta both came with two out in the third to tie game at 2-2.

Sweeney knocked in one with a groundout and Castillo drilled an opposite-field double into the right-field corner to knock in two more for a 5-2 lead in the third. Rizzo’s solo homer just inside the right-field foul pole in the fifth made it 6-3 before Peralta’s two-run blast to center off Justin Grimm in the eighth pulled the Cardinals within one.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wainwright has allowed 10 runs in two outings against the Cubs this season and two combined in his other five starts. … St. Louis 1B Allen Craig was 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to six games and is 10-for-25 in that span. … Sweeney left the game in the eighth inning after suffering an injury to his right hamstring while catching Craig’s fly ball in center field.