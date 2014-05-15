(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Cubs at Cardinals, ppd.: Steady rain in St. Louis wiped out the third of what was scheduled to be a four-game series between the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 30, the middle day of Chicago’s three-day trip to St. Louis. The unexpected day off will aid the National League Central rivals’ depleted bullpens after St. Louis won 4-3 in 12 innings on Tuesday to even the series at a game apiece.

Both teams will bump Wednesday’s scheduled starters to Thursday, with right-handers Jason Hammel of the Cubs and Michael Wacha of the Cardinals squaring off in the series finale. The Cardinals will push back their entire rotation a day, lining up left-hander Jaime Garcia to make his season debut Sunday.