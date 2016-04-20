Cubs 2, Cardinals 1

ST. LOUIS -- Jason Hammel drove in both Chicago runs with a fourth-inning single that lifted the Cubs to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Hammel (2-0) also came through on the mound, pitching six innings to extend the Cubs’ streak of getting at least that many innings out of their starter in all 14 games this season. He allowed the one St. Louis run on five hits, struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Chicago pitchers have been effective at the plate as well. Hammel’s two-RBI single gave the team’s pitching staff seven RBIs this season, the most in the NL, in 31 at-bats.

Hector Rondon tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn his third save.

Cardinals starter Jaime Garcia (1-1) gave up two runs on four hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 0-5 this season against their two biggest National League Central rivals, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cubs, while they have gone a combined 7-2 against the Atlanta Braves, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds.

Garcia, coming off a one-hit, 13-strikeout shutout against the Brewers, saw his streak of consecutive scoreless innings snapped at 15 when the Cubs scored twice in the fourth.

A one-out walk and two singles loaded the bases before Addison Russell struck out, but Garcia could not get out of the jam, allowing a single to Hammel on a 1-1 pitch that drove in both runs.

Another walk, Garcia’s fourth in as many innings, again loaded the bases, but he prevented further damage by throwing a called third strike past right fielder Jason Heyward.

Heyward preserved the Cubs’ lead by throwing out Matt Holliday at the plate in the bottom of the fourth as the Cardinals could not score after putting runners on second and third with nobody out.

The Cardinals staked Garcia to a 1-0 lead in the second. Matt Adams and Randal Grichuk opened the inning with singles, and after Adams was picked off second, Yadier Molina tripled off the top of the wall in front of the Cubs bullpen in left-center to drive in Grichuk.

It was the sixth career triple for Molina in 5,106 at-bats and only the second earned run allowed by Hammel in his first 14 innings this season.

Garcia had to pitch around leadoff walks in each of the first two innings. He stranded runners on second and third in the first by retiring Anthony Rizzo on a grounder and striking out Jorge Soler to end the inning.

NOTES: Cubs OF Kyle Schwarber underwent surgery on Tuesday in Dallas to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. He was injured in an outfield collision on April 7 and will miss the rest of the season. ... Ruben Tejada made his debut for the Cardinals on Tuesday night, becoming the fourth player to start at shortstop in the first 14 games of the season as the Cardinals try to find a substitute for injured Jhonny Peralta. Through 13 games, St. Louis shortstops combined for seven errors, three more than any other team at the position in the major leagues. ... The teams will complete their first meeting of the year with a day game Wednesday. Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to pitch against Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez.