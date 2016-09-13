Cubs' Hendricks loses no-no, still beats Cards

ST. LOUIS -- Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks entered his Monday night start as the relatively anonymous National League leader in earned-run average.

He exited with that title still intact, and came within three outs of a no-hitter to boot.

Jeremy Hazelbaker ended Hendricks' no-no bid with a leadoff homer in the ninth, but it didn't keep Chicago from reducing its magic number for clinching the National League Central to three with a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Hendricks (15-7) walked two -- Yadier Molina in the second and Jedd Gyorko in the eighth -- and struck out seven in his 87-pitch masterpiece. It would have been the first no-hitter in Busch Stadium III's 11-year history and the second no-hitter in the majors this year. Cubs righty Jake Arrieta authored one on April 21 in Cincinnati.

Moments after Hazelbaker's homer, Chicago manager Joe Maddon engaged in a lengthy argument with plate umpire Joe West and was ejected, apparently upset that Hendricks wasn't given more time to warm up for the ninth after making the last out in the Cubs' half of the inning.

Following his ejection, Maddon waved in closer Aroldis Chapman, who got the last three outs for his 34th save, his 14th with Chicago (92-51).

Mike Leake (9-10) absorbed the loss after allowing six hits and four runs, three earned, over six innings. He walked one and fanned four.

Despite the setback, St. Louis (75-68) stayed a half-game behind the Mets for the NL's second wild-card spot as New York fell 8-1 at Washington.

Chicago opened the scoring in the second as Ben Zobrist walloped his 15th homer of the year, a 422-foot liner into the seats in right-center. Anthony Rizzo upped the advantage to 2-0 in the third with a two-out RBI single to right-center, scoring Javier Baez.

Dexter Fowler made it 4-0 in the fifth with a towering two-run homer to right, his 11th of the season and his second against Leake. It scored Baez, who reached on a throwing error by shortstop Gyorko.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals produced just one baserunner in five innings against Hendricks. Yadier Molina walked with one out in the second, but he was erased two pitches later when Gyorko grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

NOTES: St. Louis LF Matt Holliday (right thumb fracture) took batting practice Monday and fielded ground balls. It is possible he could be activated from the 15-day disabled list during the team's 10-game road trip that starts Thursday night. ... Chicago SS Addison Russell's 20th homer Sunday night in Houston made him only the second player in franchise history to reach 20 in a season before his 23rd birthday. Ron Santo cracked 23 in 1961 at 21 years old. Russell is 22. ... Cardinals RHP Seung Hwan Oh (groin) was unavailable during the weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and it is not known when he will pitch again.