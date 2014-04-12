Cardinals’ offense lifts Wainwright vs. Cubs

ST. LOUIS -- There have been plenty of times in his career when Adam Wainwright’s performance on the mound has allowed the St. Louis Cardinals to overcome a poor offensive game.

On Saturday, Wainwright saw the reverse work out in his favor.

Wainwright allowed a leadoff homer for only the second time in 188 career starts and in his estimation left too many balls over the middle of the plate but still was able to come away with a 10-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs thanks to the Cardinals’ offense.

“There’s going to be plenty of times over the year when our hitters are going to pick up our pitchers,” Wainwright said. “Today was just one of those times.”

A four-run second inning, which included first baseman Matt Adams’ first homer of the season, and a five-run fourth inning made Wainwright’s day easier than might otherwise have been the case.

The Cardinals had eight players with at least one RBI, including Wainwright helping himself with an RBI single, in their 13-hit attack. Every starter in the lineup had at least one hit.

The best offensive day of the season for the Cardinals allowed Wainwright to overcome the leadoff homer to left fielder Junior Lake on the game’s first pitch, and four doubles, including three in the span of four hitters in the sixth inning.

”He (Lake) is an aggressive hitter and I should have known he was swinging there,“ said Wainwright, who had allowed only one leadoff homer before, to Ichiro Suzuki of the Mariners on the second pitch of the game on June 14, 2010. ”It’s OK to throw a fastball when you know they are swinging, but you have to locate it. It was just one of those times where I left the ball in the middle of the plate.

“The homer and three of the doubles were all in the middle of the plate. Extra-base hits are how you score runs and balls in the middle of the plate are how you give up extra-base hits. I can solve that.”

Wainwright pitched through the seventh, allowing seven hits while striking out eight. He did not walk a batter.

“It was nice to get some runs, especially for Adam, and let him do his thing,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

Cubs manager Rick Renteria thought his hitters did a good job against Wainwright but it was not enough because of the performance of the St. Louis offense, especially against starter Carlos Villanueva, who allowed 10 hits and was charged with nine of the runs in three-plus innings.

“The guys have been trying to put together good approaches and stay patient and not do too much,” Renteria said. “We had some balls fall. Wainwright is an excellent pitcher and we were able to do a little bit but not quite enough.”

Villanueva said he did not make the pitches he needed to make to get out of the two big St. Louis innings.

“Those two innings were tough,” he said. “There were two swinging bunts, a couple of forceouts that went the other way and things unraveled quick. They’re a good team and took advantage of our mistakes and got me out of there quick.”

Wainwright was making his first start of the year at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals began wearing an alternate jersey for Saturday games last season. In five starts at home on those Saturdays in 2013, Wainwright was 5-0, allowing only one run in 39 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals had one run taken off the scoreboard in the third inning. Center fielder Jon Jay was called safe on a two-out infield single, which appeared to drive in Yadier Molina, but the Cubs challenged the call and it was overturned on review.

NOTES: Manager Rick Renteria said the Cubs will give other pitchers a chance to close out games after RHP Jose Veras had another rough outing, blowing a save Friday night. In four games, Veras has a 12.27 ERA, walking seven batters and hitting three. ... Before the game, the Cubs recalled LHP Chris Rusin from Triple-A Iowa and optioned RHP Brian Schlitter to Iowa. Rusin relieved starter Carlos Villanueva and pitched four innings, allowing three hits and one run. ... The Cardinals announced a two-year contract extension for general manager John Mozeliak, which runs through the 2018 season. ... Cardinals SS Jhonny Peralta got the day off. He has only two hits, both home runs, in 32 at-bats, and is hitless in his last 14 at-bats. ... Cardinals 2B Mark Ellis, who has been on the disabled list since opening day, is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis in the next couple of days. He has been dealing with tendinitis in his left knee.