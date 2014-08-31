Cardinals end skid with rout of Cubs in doubleheader nightcap

ST. LOUIS -- After watching the Chicago Cubs pound seven homers in two emphatic wins, the St. Louis Cardinals needed a stopper.

Enter Marco Gonzales.

Called up from Triple-A Memphis to start the nightcap of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader, Gonzales worked six solid innings for his first big league win as St. Louis ended a four-game losing streak with a 13-2 rout at sold-out Busch Stadium.

A first-round pick last year out of Gonzaga University, Gonzales (1-2) gave up just three hits and a run, walking two and fanning five. He retired eight of the final nine batters he faced, displaying the command which eluded him during his first three MLB starts in late June and early July.

“I just tried to work on my consistency and handling my emotions,” Gonzales said of his nearly two-month stint at Memphis. “The main objective tonight was fastball command and keeping the ball down.”

Chicago bagged a 5-1 win in game one, cracking three solo homers and getting seven good innings from left-hander Felix Doubront in his first start since being acquired from Boston on July 30.

But the Cubs (61-75) were finally muted by Gonzales and a Cardinals offense that roared to life for a season-high run total in the nightcap. Left fielder Matt Holliday led the charge, busting a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth with a three-run homer to right-center off Tsuyoshi Wada.

Prior to that blast, St. Louis (72-63) had scored only 11 runs in its previous 58 innings.

“Without question, that was a tension-breaker,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “We needed that big hit.”

Holliday then started St. Louis’ biggest inning of the year with a 432-foot jolt to left-center that led off the eighth. Thirty-seven minutes later, the Cardinals finished a nine-run outburst, collecting seven hits, three walks, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly off relievers Kyuji Fujikawa, Zac Rosscup and Carlos Villanueva.

It was only the third time this season that St. Louis scored 10 or more runs in a game. It did so 19 times last year, when it led the National League with 783 runs.

”I want to score runs,“ Matheny said. ”I don’t care if it’s 30 singles or home runs. I know it’s been frustrating to the guys when they hit balls hard and they don’t go out, and (the Cubs) hit balls out of here.

“It’s good to see our offense quiet people who think we can only score two runs per game.”

Wada (4-2) gave up five hits and four runs, three earned, in six innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

“Wada was hanging in there,” Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. “One pitch ... Holliday drilled it out of the ball park. It kind of got away from us there in the end. Other than that, I thought the game wasn’t a badly played game.”

Rookie right fielder Jorge Soler doubled home the Cubs’ first run in the top of the first. That made him the first MLB player since 1920, when RBIs became an official stat, to collect an RBI and extra-base hit in each of his first four MLB games.

But the game’s remainder belonged to Gonzales and St. Louis, which pulled within a game of NL Central leader Milwaukee after its 3-1 loss in San Francisco.

“To come back after four straight losses is huge,” Gonzales said, clutching the game ball from his milestone win. “I think I put up a good performance.”

NOTES: St. Louis RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start Sunday for Double-A Springfield at Tulsa. Wacha will throw 35-40 pitches in his first game action since June 17, when he beat the New York Mets. ... Chicago LHP Felix Doubront became the team’s 12th starting pitcher this year when he won Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Cubs employed nine starters last year. ... LHP Tyler Lyons’ eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings during the opener Saturday were the most by a Cardinals reliever since Mark Littell whiffed eight in 1978 against Los Angeles.