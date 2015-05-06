Navy grad Harris, Cards sink Cubs for 8th win in row

ST. LOUIS -- Mitch Harris served the United States for five years as a lieutenant in the Navy.

However, he accomplished something Tuesday night that he strived for all his life.

Becoming the first Naval Academy graduate to win a major league game, Harris helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their longest winning streak in five years to eight games with a 7-4 verdict over the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.

After pitching a scoreless sixth inning, including a whiff of center fielder Dexter Fowler to end it, Harris (1-0) sat in the dugout as pinch hitter Mark Reynolds snapped a 4-4 tie in St. Louis’ half of the sixth with an RBI double off reliever Edwin Jackson (1-1).

Tacking on another run in the sixth and a two-out tally in the seventh, the Cardinals made it stand up to give Harris his slice of history.

“It means a lot,” the 29-year old rookie said. “It’s a dream I’ve always wanted to realize.”

It appeared that Harris might record his first victory April 25 in Milwaukee, but the official scorer denied him the win after 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, awarding it instead of Matt Belisle.

Harris, the first Naval Academy product to pitch in the majors since Nemo Gaines appeared in four games for the 1921 Washington Senators, couldn’t be denied this decision.

“I‘m so proud of the kid, what he’s done and how he’s served our country,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s a big deal what he’s doing on the mound for us. He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing.”

Called up April 20, Harris has fired 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his first six outings, adding to an already deep Cardinals bullpen that shouldered 32 innings in the past six games.

St. Louis starter Tyler Lyons permitted six hits and four runs (three earned) over 4 1/3 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts. However, five relievers authored 4 2/3 scoreless innings as the Cardinals improved to 20-6, the best start in the majors since the 2003 New York Yankees opened 20-5.

Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Cardinals equalized with one swing of Carpenter’s bat. Jumping on a cutter from Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks, Carpenter lined it 387 feet into the seats in right field for a game-tying, three-run homer.

“It’s hard to describe how we’ve won games,” Carpenter said. “Every night, it’s a different guy. I thought that out of spring training, we had every piece we needed. So far, everyone has fit into their role.”

Hendricks, who gave up six hits and four runs in five innings with two walks and a strikeout, said his lack of control doomed him. Two batters before Carpenter’s homer, he plunked pinch hitter Peter Bourjos on the first pitch.

“I’ve got to change something up,” Hendricks said. “Hitting and walking guys is not my game. I‘m not as consistent as I was last year. I felt good at points, but I had too many baserunners.”

Carpenter added a sacrifice fly later in the sixth for a 6-4 lead. Second baseman Kolten Wong’s third hit, a two-out infield single in the seventh, plated right fielder Jason Heyward with the final run.

Chicago (13-12) loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth for first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who to that point was 3-for-3 with a walk. Matheny left in right-hander Miguel Socolovich rather than bring sidearming lefty Randy Choate out of the bullpen, and Socolovich rewarded Matheny’s faith by inducing a groundout to Wong.

St. Louis closer Trevor Rosenthal picked up his ninth save in 10 attempts, throwing a scoreless ninth.

The Cardinals scored the night’s first run on an RBI single by catcher Yadier Molina in the second, but the Cubs tied it in the third with a sacrifice fly by right fielder Jorge Soler.

Chicago chased Lyons with three runs in the fifth. Rookie third baseman Kris Bryant singled home the go-ahead run, and shortstop Starlin Castro’s fielder’s choice bouncer netted two runs when Bryant sped home from second, never hesitating as he rounded third.

However, a three-run lead simply wasn’t enough to hold back St. Louis and Harris’ date with history.

“I‘m just going about it in a normal way,” he said when asked about his reaction to his first win. “I don’t want it to be any different for me. I just want to be remembered as a good pitcher.”

NOTES: Chicago placed OF Chris Denoria (left hamstring) on the 15-day disabled list and sent down RHP Gonzalez Germen to Triple-A Iowa. Denorfia left Monday night’s game in the third inning for a pinch runner. The Cubs beefed up their bullpen by calling up LHP James Russell and RHP Anthony Varvaro, giving them eight relievers among 13 pitchers. ... St. Louis LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) threw 70 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday and is scheduled to start a rehab assignment Sunday. Garcia landed on the DL near the end of spring training as he was on the verge of opening the season as the No. 5 starter.