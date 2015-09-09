Castro, Cubs cut down Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- Visiting Busch Stadium is a lot more fun for Starlin Castro and the Chicago Cubs than it used to be.

“We used to always come in here and lose,” he said. “Now we’re here to compete and win. It’s great.”

So was Castro on Tuesday night, when he was involved in every rally as Chicago tightened the National League Central race with an 8-5 verdict over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cubs second baseman started a two-run first inning with a walk ahead of first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s 29th homer, cracked a three-run homer in the second and knocked in a run in the seventh with a double.

Once considered the franchise’s future face at shortstop when he came to the majors in 2010, Castro saw his star dim as critics panned him for errors and poor strike-zone discipline.

Manager Joe Maddon then did in late July what might have been unthinkable even last year, benching Castro and moving rookie second baseman Addison Russell to his natural shortstop position.

Instead of pouting, though, Castro kept working and is becoming a more effective player without getting everyday at-bats. In his past 34 games, Castro is 32-for-99 (.323).

“He’s been so professional,” Maddon said of Castro. “I think what you’re seeing is a more rested player with some days off. Lately, the ball’s been coming off his bat hotter. Good for him.”

Castro’s performance is mirroring that of his team, which won its fifth consecutive game and pulled within 6 1/2 games of St. Louis in the division while staying within two games of the Pittsburgh Pirates for the first NL wild-card spot.

Rizzo knocked in three runs, while starter Jason Hammel (8-6) carried a shutout into the seventh inning and contributed an RBI single in the second.

It was a far cry from Chicago’s first two trips into St. Louis, which saw the Cubs win only one of seven games. Their youth was exposed at every turn with poor at-bats and other mental mistakes against a team that punishes sloppy play.

“I wouldn’t say we’re a different team, just a smarter team,” Hammel said.

Yet the Cubs (80-57) had to sweat for the first time in the series when the Cardinals snapped a 15-inning scoreless streak with five seventh-inning runs. In his first at-bat since Aug. 16, when he sustained an elbow injury that put him on the disabled list, pinch hitter Randal Grichuk kick-started the rally with a 451-foot, two-run homer into the third deck in left.

The inning got back to Grichuk after his teammates tacked on three more runs, thanks to a two-run single by first baseman Stephen Piscotty and an RBI single by catcher Tony Cruz. Pedro Strop, Chicago’s fourth pitcher of the inning, fanned Grichuk with a 1-2 breaking ball to end the uprising.

Fernando Rodney worked a clean eighth, and closer Hector Rondon pitched around a one-out double by second baseman Matt Carpenter in the ninth for his 27th save in 31 chances.

Hammel allowed four hits and three runs in six-plus innings, walking four and whiffing six.

St. Louis starter Michael Wacha (15-5) lasted just four innings, allowing six hits and six runs with three walks and two strikeouts. It was his first start since Aug. 28, as the team skipped his previous turn to give him extra rest.

“I wouldn’t put much into it,” Wacha said when asked if too much rest hurt his performance. “Everything felt really good. I just couldn’t get it under control and keep the ball consistently down in the strike zone.”

In losing for the fifth time in six games, the Cardinals (87-51) saw their division lead over the Pirates slip to 4 1/2 games.

NOTES: St. Louis recalled RHP Sam Tuivailala from Triple-A Memphis, marking his fifth and final trip this year on the Memphis-St. Louis shuttle. Tuivailala is 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 11 outings with the Cardinals. ... Chicago activated RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) from the 15-day disabled list and recalled RHP Yoervis Medina from Triple-A Iowa, placing its active roster at 34 players. ... St. Louis 2B Kolten Wong (calf tightness) didn’t start for the second straight game. Wong pinch-hit in the ninth inning Monday, but he didn’t play Tuesday.