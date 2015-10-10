Cubs aim to get back on track vs. Cards in Game 2

The Chicago Cubs were on a roll before running into John Lackey and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night in Game 1 of their National League Division Series in St. Louis.

Lackey and two relievers outdueled Cubs starter Jon Lester and the Cardinals took the wind out of the Cubs’ sails at least for one night with a 4-0 victory in the first playoff meeting between the rivals in the best-of-five series.

The Cubs had won eight straight to finish the regular season and were riding high after wild-card victory in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. But they couldn’t solve Lester and now they’ll have to figure out Jaime Garcia, the Cardinals’ starter on Saturday in Game 2 (5:30 ET on TBS).

Garcia will be making his first start against the Cubs this season and looking for his first postseason. He finished with a 10-6 record and a 2.43 ERA in 20 outings after thoracic surgery but is 0-2 with a 4.23 ERA in six playoff starts.

“Every time I take that mound, basically take it as if it’s your last time ever to pitch in a major league game,” Garcia said.

The left-hander, who has persevered through injuries the past few years, is prepared to take the ball knowing that he can give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead before the series moves to Chicago’s Wrigley Field. He has not faced the Cubs since 2012 but has a 2-1 career record against them.

”No matter the situation, the team you’re facing or whether they’re playoffs or not playoffs, I‘m just going to try to prepare myself the same way I would in any regular-season game,“ Garcia said. ”It’s just worrying about the things that I can control, and whether we’re up or down or whoever I‘m facing, just going out there and try to worry about executing pitches and keeping us in the ballgame.

“That’s it, you know. Other than that, it’s just basically out of my control.”

The Cubs will send 25-year-old Kyle Hendricks (8-7, 3.95 ERA) to the mound for Game 2 in his postseason debut.

Hendricks finished strong with a 2-1 record and a 3.03 ERA in September as Chicago won five of his six starts during the month. In each of the right-hander’s last two outings, he pitched six scoreless innings.

“I felt a lot better in my last two starts, was finally getting the ball down with some angle,” Hendricks said. “So I‘m just trying to build off that, stay in that same zone, stay in my lane and just make good pitches tomorrow.”

Hendricks, who set a franchise record with 17 no-decisions this year, will be ready for the big stage against the Cardinals in the biggest game of his young career.

“It is a postseason game, but I‘m still going out to the mound, 60 feet 6 inches away, doing my same game,” he said. “I’ve faced these guys a few times, so just gotta get my game plan together and do my same routine going into tomorrow.”

NOTES: The St. Louis bullpen ranked second in the National League with a 2.82 ERA in the regular season. ... Cardinals leadoff hitter is 6-for-10 with a homer in his career against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. ... The Cardinals might start Brandon Moss at first base and move Stephen Piscotty from first to the outfield for Game 2. ... The Cubs have played their last nine games on the road.