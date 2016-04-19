Lackey pitches Cubs to shutout win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan, now a sports talk show host in town, referred to Chicago Cubs pitcher John Lackey as an old man during his show on Monday.

Lackey issued his rebuttal in front of a bi-partisan sellout crowd Monday night.

Firing a four-hit shutout in seven innings and becoming the only active pitcher to beat all 30 MLB teams, Lackey led Chicago to a 5-0 decision at Busch Stadium.

In upping his record to 3-0, Lackey fanned 11, his most strikeouts in a game since he punched out 11 Baltimore hitters on July 5, 2014 while working for Boston. It was an outing that came as absolutely no surprise to him or manager Joe Maddon.

“We talked about it before the game, about the kind of focus that he was going to have, and you saw it right there,” Maddon said. “All his pitches were crisp. That’s what I’ve seen the last couple of years out of him. He had his sharpness tonight.”

Most of the St. Louis fans in attendance lustily booed Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward, who left the Cardinals in free agency and ruffled feathers on his way out when he made remarks about their aging core players.

Lackey’s departure actually preceded Heyward by a week, the 37-year old getting a two-year contract. He wasn’t received any more warmly than Heyward, although the boos weren’t quite as loud.

But Lackey pitched to library silence after escaping a major jam in the fifth when the game was scoreless. A one-out single by Kolten Wong was followed by Aledmys Diaz’s chopped double down the left field line, the first and only time St. Louis got a runner to third.

When the Cubs botched a rundown after a failed squeeze play with pitcher Mike Leake hitting and enabled Wong to return safely to third, it seemed like a setup for a Cardinals’ uprising. On the next pitch, Leake barely missed a three-run homer to left, the ball hooking foul.

Given that reprieve, Lackey fanned Leake on a pitch in the dirt, then whiffed Matt Carpenter on a tailing 2-2 changeup.

“He’s a great hitter,” Lackey said of Carpenter. “It was a great challenge to have him up there with a couple of runners in scoring position. I had to make a couple of good pitches.”

Leake, who St. Louis gave $80 million for a five-year deal to replace Lackey, matched him pitch-for-pitch until Dexter Fowler ripped a leadoff homer to right-center in the sixth. But Leake appeared in position to get through seven innings with just one run until the game’s only error.

With Kris Bryant at second and Miguel Montero at first after singles, Jorge Soler rapped a tailor-made double-play ball to Diaz at short. But he couldn’t handle it cleanly, then rushed a throw to first that sailed over Brandon Moss for a two-base error that scored Montero.

It was the fourth error for Diaz and the Cardinals’ 15th in 13 games, 14 from infielders or pitchers.

“It was disappointing,” Diaz said of the miscue. “It was a hard ball and then I hurried the throw. Errors are part of the game, but I have to keep working at it. Every game is a new opportunity to play for the team.”

Following the error, Addison Russell’s sacrifice fly plated Montero and Lackey aided his cause with an RBI single that scored pinch-runner Matt Szczur.

Kris Bryant capped the scoring with a run-producing single in the eighth off reliever Tyler Lyons as the Cubs improved to 10-3 in the teams’ first meeting since Chicago bumped off St. Louis in the National League Division Series.

Leake (0-2) pitched his best game with the Cardinals (7-6), permitting six hits and four runs, three earned, in seven innings. He walked one and fanned six.

But it wasn’t nearly enough to outduel the “old man” who still has bullets left in his right arm.

“I’ve been known to like this kind of situation,” Lackey said with a wry smile.

NOTES: St. Louis activated SS Ruben Tejada (left quad strain) from the 15-day DL Monday and optioned INF Greg Garcia to Triple-A Memphis. ... Chicago starting pitchers have lasted at least six innings in each of the first 12 games, the longest streak of that kind for the team since 1910. ... This series matches the teams with the best run differential in the majors through 12 games. The Cubs entered Monday night at plus 40 and the Cardinals were plus 35.