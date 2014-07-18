Preview: Cubs at Diamondbacks

Although the Arizona Diamondbacks only split a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs the last time they faced each other, they left quite the impression with their two victories. The Cubs look for payback Monday in Arizona when they begin a three-game set with the Diamondbacks. Chicago, which was celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first game ever played at Wrigley Field on April 23, watched Arizona overcome a three-run deficit in the ninth inning to spoil the festivities.

One day later, Diamondbacks rookie Mike Bolsinger added insult to injury when he collected his first major-league win at Wrigley, less than 10 miles from where he grew up. The Cubs (40-54), who find themselves a game ahead of Arizona (40-56) for the worst record in the National League, enter this series with losses in eight of their last 10 contests. The Diamondbacks posted their worst first-half record since going 34-55 in 2010, but have won eight of their last 12 games against the Cubs.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (5-10, 5.64 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Trevor Cahill (1-6, 5.66)

Jackson registered one of the worst performances of his career in Saturday’s 11-6 loss against the Atlanta Braves, giving up season highs in homers (three) and runs (nine) over 3 2/3 innings. ”It was just one of those games where it was just embarrassing, how horrendous – flat-out, no other way to put it … pretty much just unacceptable,” he told the team’s official website. The 30-year-old, who made 21 starts for Arizona in 2010 and lost to Bolsinger on April 24, is 2-4 with a 4.80 ERA in nine all-time appearances (eight starts) against his former team.

After getting optioned to the minors on June 12 in order to get stretched out, following 15 relief appearances, Cahill was recalled on Monday and is scheduled to make his first start since April 13. The 2010 All-Star, who went 2-3 with a 4.45 ERA in seven combined turns at Single-A Vista and Triple-A Reno, began the season 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA as a starter before he was banished to the bullpen. Cahill got his only win in relief on April 23 and is 3-1 with 3.68 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) versus the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who saw his career-high 32-game on-base streak snapped on Sunday, is batting .395 with eight of his major league-high 36 doubles in July.

2. Chicago LF Chris Coghlan batted .469 and recorded three of his five homers while driving in nine runs over his final nine games before the All-Star break.

3. Goldschmidt (128) and the Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo (101) rank first and second, respectively, in extra-base hits by first baseman since the start of the 2013 season.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 5