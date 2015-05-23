Preview: Cubs at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday carry a five-game winning streak — their longest since 2013 — into the second contest of their three-game series with the visiting Chicago Cubs and can thank their heavy-hitting first baseman for keeping the run alive. Paul Goldschmidt on Friday continued his assault on Chicago pitching with a two-run homer in the 10th inning to tie the game before Nick Ahmed’s first career walk-off hit gave Arizona a 5-4 victory in 13 innings.

Goldschmidt is batting .382 with six home runs, six doubles and 21 RBIs in 20 career games versus the Cubs after going 3-for-5 with three RBIs on Friday. Arizona, which used all eight relievers Friday, also boasts a six-game winning streak against Chicago — its longest such run against the Cubs since 2001. Chicago fell to 8-3 in its last 11 games, which coincides with rookie Kris Bryant’s hitting streak in which he is hitting .359 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and nine runs scored. The Cubs’ Jake Arrieta lost for the third time in four turns despite recording his sixth quality start in eight appearances this season and opposes Rubby De La Rosa, who received a no-decision while pitching a career-high nine innings in his last outing.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (4-4, 2.77 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (4-2, 4.08)

Arrieta yielded one run and five hits while striking out seven in seven innings of a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. The 29-year-old Missouri native hasn’t received much run support lately as the Cubs scored one run or fewer in each of his last three losses. Arrieta lost his only start against Arizona 3-2 last season when he permitted three runs and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings and has trouble with Aaron Hill (6-for-14, home run, two doubles).

De La Rosa is 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA in his last three starts after yielding two runs and six hits while striking out five in the Diamondbacks’ 3-2 victory at Miami on Monday. '‘A great start from Rubby,‘’ Arizona manager Chip Hale told reporters about the 26-year-old Dominican native. '‘What great stuff.‘’ De La Rosa, who is 3-0 with a 3.76 ERA in four home starts this season, has never faced the Cubs and struggles with Dexter Fowler (3-for-6, two RBIs).

WALK-OFFS

1. Ahmed went 3-for-6 on Friday — including his first home run of the season — to raise his batting average to .212.

2. Chicago starters have a 2.39 ERA in their last 12 games, recording eight quality starts during that span

3. Diamondbacks rookie Yasmany Tomas on Friday had his streak of multi-hit games end at six — one shy of Luis Gonzalez’s club mark set in 2001 — after going 1-for-6.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 3, Cubs 2