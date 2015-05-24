Preview: Cubs at Diamondbacks

The future looks bright for the Chicago Cubs, but the present doesn’t appear too bad either as they try for their fourth straight series victory when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in the finale of a three-game set. Chicago boasts a young and talented infield led by first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who snapped a 2-for-18 slide over his previous five contests by matching a career high with six RBIs capped by a tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 9-6 victory.

Rookie third baseman Kris Bryant is also a big part of the Cubs’ plans and is batting .349 with four home runs and 13 RBIs during a 12-game hitting streak. The duo has helped Chicago (24-18) to its best start since 2008 and nine victories in its last 12 contests. Arizona, which led 6-4 entering the eighth inning Saturday, had its five-game winning streak snapped and also had won its previous six contests over the Cubs. Chicago’s Jason Hammel is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his last five starts and opposes Jeremy Hellickson, who looks for his first victory since April 19 and faces his former manager with Tampa Bay — Joe Maddon — for the first time.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (3-1, 2.70 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (1-3, 5.52)

Hammel received a no-decision after yielding two unearned runs and striking out eight in seven innings of a 4-3 loss at San Diego on Tuesday and has recorded 33 strikeouts against five walks in his past five starts. ”(He) could not have pitched better than he did (Tuesday),‘’ Maddon told reporters about the 32-year-old South Carolina native. “It’s impossible. He was outstanding. He kept getting better. He kept making pitches.” Hammel is 4-3 with a 3.43 ERA in 12 appearances (nine starts) against Arizona and limits the roster to a .229 batting average, including 1-for-6 for Paul Goldschmidt.

Hellickson, who has never faced the Cubs, is winless in his last five starts after receiving a no-decision in allowing two runs in six innings of a 4-2 victory at Miami on Tuesday. “I think early it was just throwing a lot of strikes,” the 28-year-old Iowa native told reporters after recording his first quality start in his last five turns. “... For the most part, threw a lot of strikes, let the defense work.” Hellickson — winless in four starts at Chase Field — yielded at least one home run in his last four turns and has a .296 batting average against this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks rookie 3B Yasmany Tomas (.417, home run, six RBIs) and second-year SS Nick Ahmed (.419, homer, seven RBIs) are each riding eight-game hitting streaks.

2. Cubs rookie RF Jorge Soler is 4-for-10 in the series, including a two-run double in the eighth inning which tied Saturday’s contest.

3. Arizona last won six straight games in 2011.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Diamondbacks 2