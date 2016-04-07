Preview: Cubs at Diamondbacks

Some of the game’s brightest young stars will be on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Chicago Cubs for a four-game series starting Thursday. The Diamondbacks have won six of their past seven home games against the Cubs, but Chicago won four of six overall meetings last season.

The Cubs’ lineup is loaded with blossoming stars, and Chicago routed the Los Angeles Angels by a combined 15-1 in sweeping a two-game set to start the season. Chicago smacked four home runs in Anaheim, and none came from star third baseman Kris Bryant, who is 2-for-4 with a homer against scheduled starter Rubby De La Rosa. Among the Diamondbacks’ talented young anchors are two players who have had success against starter John Lackey – first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (2-for-3, HR) and second baseman Jean Segura (8-for-19). Arizona, which lost two of three to Colorado to start the season, is without one of its top young players for the foreseeable future after center fielder A.J. Pollock had surgery Tuesday on his fractured right elbow.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago Plus, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH John Lackey (2015: 13-10, 2.77 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (2015: 14-9, 4.67)

Lackey enjoyed a resurgence last season in St. Louis, posting a career-best 2.77 ERA while logging his highest innings total since 2007. The 37-year-old tossed quality starts in seven of his last eight outings in 2015. Lackey is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in three career starts against the Diamondbacks and has allowed one earned run over 14 innings in two outings at Chase Field.

De La Rosa has electric stuff but has been inconsistent early in his career, a trend that held during spring training. The 27-year-old won 14 games a year ago despite a lofty 4.67 ERA in large part because of 63 walks in 188 2/3 innings. The Cubs roughed up De La Rosa in two meetings last season, tagging him for seven runs over 11 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs (2-0) have not started 3-0 since winning their first four games in 1995.

2. Goldschmidt was 7-for-18 with two homers and six RBIs in five games against Chicago last season.

3. The Cubs have won 11 straight regular-season road games dating to Sept. 15 of last season, one shy of matching the club record of 12 straight in 1945.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 3