Preview: Cubs at Diamondbacks
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
April 9, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Preview: Cubs at Diamondbacks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Chicago Cubs look to remain undefeated as they continue their four-game set against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. Anthony Rizzo fell a double shy of the cycle while recording six RBIs to raise his league-leading total to nine as Chicago pounded out 14 hits in a 14-6 triumph in Thursday’s series opener to improve to 3-0 on the year.

The victory came at a price, however, as catcher-outfielder Kyle Schwarber was carted off the field after suffering a sprained left ankle in a collision with teammate Dexter Fowler while attempting to catch a fly ball. “We both went at it, and I stuck my glove up and I was pretty close,” Schwarber told reporters. “He dove for it, too. We were playing hard. I have no regrets about playing hard and getting hurt.” X-rays were negative, but Schwarber — who was on crutches after the game —will undergo an MRI on his left knee Friday. Jean Segura has been red-hot for the Diamondbacks, going 8-for-18 (.444) with three home runs — including a pair Thursday — after hitting .469 during spring training. Chicago’s Jason Hammel makes his 2016 debut after undergoing an offseason program geared toward better fitness and opposes Robbie Ray, who used a strong spring training to earn the No. 5 spot in the rotation.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (2015: 10-7, 3.74 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (2015: 5-12, 3.52)

Hammel was 5-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 17 starts prior to the All-Star break last season before going 5-3, 5.10 in 14 starts down the stretch as a midseason hamstring injury slowed him down. The 33-year-old native of South Carolina is 4-4 with a 3.61 ERA in 13 games (10 starts) versus Arizona. Hammel allowed 14 runs (12 earned) and 24 hits while striking out 24 in 23 1/3 innings during six starts in spring training.

Ray made manager Chip Hale’s decision in naming a fifth starter easy after yielding seven runs, 15 hits and eight walks while striking out 20 in 18 innings covering five starts in the spring. “I think he had a leg up going in,” Hale told reporters about the 24-year-old Tennessee native. “He ended the year with us, so that gave him a little bit of a leg up, and he hasn’t let go of it.” The Diamondbacks scored two runs or fewer in 10 of Ray’s 23 starts in 2015, including a 2-0 loss in Chicago on Sept. 5 in which he struck out eight over five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs SS Javier Baez, who is on the disabled list with a left thumb contusion, is not expected to be activated in time for the team’s home opener Monday after fouling a ball off his face in a rehab game earlier this week.

2. Arizona LF David Peralta is 8-for-17 over the first four games of the season, with half of his hits going for extra bases.

3. Chicago’s hitters have drawn a major league-high 17 walks while its pitchers have issued a league-low three.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
