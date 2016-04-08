Preview: Cubs at Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs look to remain undefeated as they continue their four-game set against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. Anthony Rizzo fell a double shy of the cycle while recording six RBIs to raise his league-leading total to nine as Chicago pounded out 14 hits in a 14-6 triumph in Thursday’s series opener to improve to 3-0 on the year.

The victory came at a price, however, as catcher-outfielder Kyle Schwarber was carted off the field after suffering a sprained left ankle in a collision with teammate Dexter Fowler while attempting to catch a fly ball. “We both went at it, and I stuck my glove up and I was pretty close,” Schwarber told reporters. “He dove for it, too. We were playing hard. I have no regrets about playing hard and getting hurt.” X-rays were negative, but Schwarber — who was on crutches after the game —will undergo an MRI on his left knee Friday. Jean Segura has been red-hot for the Diamondbacks, going 8-for-18 (.444) with three home runs — including a pair Thursday — after hitting .469 during spring training. Chicago’s Jason Hammel makes his 2016 debut after undergoing an offseason program geared toward better fitness and opposes Robbie Ray, who used a strong spring training to earn the No. 5 spot in the rotation.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (2015: 10-7, 3.74 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (2015: 5-12, 3.52)

Hammel was 5-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 17 starts prior to the All-Star break last season before going 5-3, 5.10 in 14 starts down the stretch as a midseason hamstring injury slowed him down. The 33-year-old native of South Carolina is 4-4 with a 3.61 ERA in 13 games (10 starts) versus Arizona. Hammel allowed 14 runs (12 earned) and 24 hits while striking out 24 in 23 1/3 innings during six starts in spring training.

Ray made manager Chip Hale’s decision in naming a fifth starter easy after yielding seven runs, 15 hits and eight walks while striking out 20 in 18 innings covering five starts in the spring. “I think he had a leg up going in,” Hale told reporters about the 24-year-old Tennessee native. “He ended the year with us, so that gave him a little bit of a leg up, and he hasn’t let go of it.” The Diamondbacks scored two runs or fewer in 10 of Ray’s 23 starts in 2015, including a 2-0 loss in Chicago on Sept. 5 in which he struck out eight over five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs SS Javier Baez, who is on the disabled list with a left thumb contusion, is not expected to be activated in time for the team’s home opener Monday after fouling a ball off his face in a rehab game earlier this week.

2. Arizona LF David Peralta is 8-for-17 over the first four games of the season, with half of his hits going for extra bases.

3. Chicago’s hitters have drawn a major league-high 17 walks while its pitchers have issued a league-low three.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 4